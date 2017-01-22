Alergias respiratorias: Consejos para que disfrute la ¿maldita primavera?

Estornudos, picazón de garganta, ojos irritados, entre otros síntomas, para muchas personas son la señal de que llegó la primavera. Una época muy atractiva para algunos, para otros se convierte en una pesadilla diaria por culpa de la alergia estacional.
Una alergia es una reacción del sistema inmunológico dada por sustancias que provocan molestia o irritación en el organismo, como el polen, pasto, mascotas, hongos o determinados tipos de alimentos.
De acuerdo a cifras de IMS Health, el mercado de antihistamínicos en Chile acumuló el año pasado un crecimiento de 26,3% en los últimos cuatro años, impulsado de manera particular por las malas condiciones del aire. Se deduce que los chilenos gastan al menos mil pesos per cápita en este tipo de productos.
“En los últimos cuatro años, se ha ampliado el período de primavera, por lo que el uso de productos para las alergias se ha extendido hasta unos cinco o seis meses. A eso se suma el aumento de mayor cantidad de alérgenos en el aire y mayor contaminación”, asegura el doctor Christian Vuskovic, director del Departamento de Calidad de Vida de Mutual de Seguridad CChC.
¿Cómo se manifiesta este tipo de alergia?
Entre los síntomas principales están picazón de garganta, estornudos, rinorrea (secreción acuosa), congestión nasal, ojos irritados. Hay pacientes que presentan síntomas cutáneos, como ronchas, al estar en contacto con pastos. Además, muchas personas también sufren conjuntivitis alérgica, hiperreactividad bronquial alérgica que son síntomas a veces ocasionales de sensación de pecho apretado, sibilancias (ruidos al respirar) e, incluso, asma alérgica.
Para no sufrir con la primavera, el doctor explica que lo ideal es saber a qué pólenes se es alérgico, porque existe un calendario de polinización que se repite año a año. Por ejemplo, los árboles como plátano oriental, álamo, aromo y nogal; los pastos y las malezas son los que pueden dar problemas incluso hasta principios de abril. El plátano oriental es uno de los primeros en polinizar (fin de agosto e inicios de septiembre) y se mantiene, por lo general, en niveles altos todo septiembre y octubre. Mientras que el nogal predomina en octubre.
Conductas clave para evitar las alergias durante los meses de primavera:
* Estar en lugares cerrados en días con viento, ya que es cuando más circulan los pólenes.
* Mantener puertas y ventanas cerradas. Si se va a ventilar, que no sea por más de 10 minutos.
* Usar aire acondicionado en la casa y trabajo. En el auto hay que preferir recirculación.
* Evitar la jardinería, como regar el pasto y, sobre todo, cortarlo.
* Evitar secar la ropa afuera, pero si ya se ha hecho, es recomendable sacudirla antes de usarla o guardarla.
* Cambiarse la ropa que se ha usado afuera, lavarse la piel y el pelo para remover el polen.
* Evitar hacer actividades al aire libre en las mañanas, cuando el polen está más concentrado.
* Quienes tienen síntomas oculares, deben usar anteojos para evitar el contacto con los pólenes.
* Cuando se tiene alergia al pasto, no tenderse sobre él ni estar presente cuando se corta.
* Si las alergias no son tratadas adecuadamente pueden complicarse. Por ejemplo, cuando se presentan con rinitis provocan sinusitis y si hay infecciones bacterianas, conjuntivitis.
Alergias que aparecen durante todo el año:
* Ácaros del polvo: Son insectos microscópicos que se alimentan de células de piel muerta. Están en tejidos, ropa de capa y alfombras.
* Moho: Son hongos que proliferan con la humedad, oscuridad y la falta de ventilación.
* Mascotas: Lo que causa las reacciones alérgicas es la saliva que queda en el pelaje de las mascotas luego de que ellas se limpian. Especialmente complicado es con gatos y perros.
* Proteína de la leche: Entre 1%y 7% de los niños no tolera la proteína de la leche de vaca, presente en diversos alimentos.
* Huevo: La alergia a las proteínas del huevo es común y también este producto está ‘oculto’ en muchos alimentos.
* Pescados y mariscos: Es frecuente en adultos, en especial en el caso de mariscos.
* Maní: Es de los que provoca reacciones más graves. Hay otras semillas similares como la nuez o la almendra que también causan alergia.
* Trigo: No se debe confundir con la enfermedad celíaca, existe una diferencia entre ambas. La enfermedad celíaca está provocada por una sensibilidad al gluten, proteína presente en el trigo, la avena, el centeno y la cebada
* Picaduras de insectos: Pueden ser graves. La más común es la de abejas y zancudos.
* Medicamentos: Surgen repentinamente y más frecuentes son por antibióticos.
