Banco Central de Chile informó mediante el Imacec de febrero que crecimiento económico alcanzó el 2%

Este lunes el Banco Central publicó el Imacec correspondiente a febrero de 2015. Durante dicho período, el crecimiento de la economía chilena alcanzó 2,0% a/a, levemente sobre las expectativas de mercado y las nuestras. La serie desestacionalizada cayó 0,6% m/m, mientras que creció 1,5% a/a. Por su parte, la velocidad trimestral anualizada fue de 6,0% t/t.
El resultado fue explicado principalmente por el mayor valor agregado de comercio minorista y de servicios, que fue compensando por la caída de la actividad minera.
A diferencia de los meses previos, minería aportó negativamente al crecimiento de la economía. Después de una expansión real de 14,2% a/a en la minería de cobre durante enero, en febrero la actividad sectorial cayó 1% a/a. En tanto, para las próximos meses no se anticipa una mayor actividad del sector.
En cuanto a la demanda interna, ésta se vio algo más dinámica, en particular en las ventas minoristas y en servicios. Sin embargo, las ventas por bienes durables continua débil. Así lo evidencian las cifras de las ventas de automóviles, que durante febrero retrocedieron 29% a/a. Por el lado del gasto de gobierno -factor importante que influyó en la economía durante los meses previos-, esta variable se expandió 7,2% a/a, un valor más coherente con lo que se espera que crezca esta variable en 2015 (en enero se expandió por sobre 9,0%).
Por su parte, las cifras preliminares de la balanza comercial de marzo no son alentadoras. A la tercera semana, el saldo de balanza comercial en términos nominales muestra una variación negativa de 60% a/a, en especial más por una caída en las exportaciones que por un ajuste importante de las importaciones. En cuanto al detalle de estas últimas, los bienes de capital cayeron 11,5% a/a, mientras que la importación de bienes de consumo prácticamente no creció.
Net/Net
Así las cosas, las cifras de actividad real de febrero fueron débiles. Aunque se ha visto alguna mejora en el comercio minorista y servicios, el mercado automotriz continua en un terreno débil, mientras que los datos de comercio exterior se han mostrado menos dinámicos que en los pasados meses. De hecho, por lo menos en marzo no se anticipan mejores cifras. En línea con lo anterior, esperamos que el crecimiento para el primer trimestre del año sea 2,5% a/a, lo que considera una expansión de 2,5% a/a en marzo.
