Cámara de Diputados aprobó proyecto de acoso sexual callejero

El proyecto busca sanción penal al acoso de carácter sexual en lugares públicos, así como la captación y divulgación no autorizada de imágenes en medios de difusión.
El texto aprobado por la cámara de diputados modifica el Código Penal definiendo que quien realice una acción sexual que implique un contacto corporal contra la voluntad de una persona mayor de 14 años -que provoque en la víctima intimidación, hostilidad, degradación, humillación o un ambiente ofensivo-, sin que medien los términos del artículo 366 ter (contacto corporal con los genitales) será penado con presidio menor en su grado mínimo (desde 61 días a 540 días).
Asimismo, se define que se comete acoso sexual cuando, abusivamente, se realice en lugares públicos o de acceso público, una acción sexual distinta del acceso carnal, que implique un hostigamiento capaz de provocar en la víctima intimidación, hostilidad, degradación, humillación o un ambiente ofensivo.
En caso de que los actos de hostigamiento descritos sean de carácter verbal o se ejecuten por medio de gestos, se impondrá la pena de multa equivalente a una Unidad Tributaria Mensual.
Cuando el hostigamiento sea realizado a través de conductas físicas, tales como abordajes o persecuciones intimidantes, o bien, por medio de actos de exhibicionismo, obscenos o de contenido sexual explícito, se impondrá una multa entre 10 a 20 Unidades Tributarias Mensuales.
Difusión de imágenes
Además, se establece que si estos actos ofensivos consisten en la captación de imágenes, videos o cualquier otro registro audiovisual del cuerpo de otra persona o de alguna parte de él, se impondrá una pena de multa entre 5 a 10 Unidades Tributarias Mensuales. Sin perjuicio de lo anterior, si tal registro es divulgado por medios de difusión, se impondrá una pena de multa entre 10 a 20 Unidades Tributarias Mensuales.
