Carabineros de Iquique detienen a individuos que portaban arma de fuego sin registro

Portando una escopeta y municiones al interior de un automóvil fueron sorprendidos por Carabineros de la Sección de Encargo y Búsqueda de Vehículos dos sujetos durante esta madrugada.
Cuando personal de esta unidad especializada realizaban patrullajes preventivos en diferentes sectores de la ciudad divisaron un vehículo marca Toyota, modelo Vitz que circulaba sin respetar las señaléticas de tránsito.
Debido a lo anterior los uniformados comenzaron una persecución que finalizó en la intersección de las calles Galvarino con Bernardino Guerra, donde procedieron a su fiscalización.
Al inspeccionar el vehículo, se percataron que en su interior había una escopeta marca Magtech, modelo 586 la cual mantenía su número de serie borrada.
Además al realizarles un control a los dos ocupantes del móvil, identificados como A.E.C.I. (28) y G.A.I.N. (25), los Carabineros establecieron que uno de ellos ocultaba entre sus vestimentas un cartucho 12 mm. y seis cartuchos 09 mm.
Por lo anterior, se procedió a la detención de ambos sujetos, pasando al control de detención. En tanto, el vehículo quedó a disposición de la fiscalía local de Iquique y el arma fue entregada al Labocar de Carabineros para realizar las diligencias propias de su especialidad.
