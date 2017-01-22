Carabineros deja fuera de circulación cerca de 38 mil dosis de marihuana en zona fronteriza de Camiña

Cerca de 38 mil dosis de marihuana prensada fueron halladas por Carabineros del retén Camiña durante esta madrugada mientras realizaban un patrullaje fronterizo por el sector Alto Pumire.
Alrededor de las 2:30 de la madrugada mientras los uniformados realizaban recorridos por la ruta A-45, que une las comuna de Camiña con Colchane, divisaron un vehículo marca Mitsubishi Délica que transitaba por el sector a gran velocidad.
Por ello, los Carabineros les realizaron señales para que se detuvieran y efectuarles una fiscalización, sin embargo, el móvil ante la presencia policial efectuó un viraje en “U” para evitar el control policial, continuando su recorrido, efectuándose una persecución policial al móvil, divisando que desde el vehículo lanzaron un saco que contenía 21 paquetes rectangulares en su interior con una sustancia similar a la marihuana prensada.
El fiscal de turno dispuso que el personal del OS7 Iquique realizara el análisis y pesaje de la sustancia, comprobando que se trataba de 18 kilos 987 gramos de marihuana prensada, equivalentes a 37.974 dosis.
La droga fue remitida al Servicio de Salud Iquique.
