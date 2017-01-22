Carabineros del OS-9 detienen a autores de homicidio en población Jorge Inostroza

En menos de 48 horas Carabineros del OS-9 Iquique detuvieron a tres sujetos implicados en el robo y homicidio de un sujeto ocurrido el pasado sábado en la población Jorge Inostrosa.
Gracias a las diligencias investigativas realizadas por personal de esta unidad especializada en conjunto con la Fiscalía Iquique, se determinó la responsabilidad de tres personas, entre ellos un menor de edad, que participaron en el crimen que le costó la vida a Daniel Gálvez Acevedo (33), quien recibió una bala en el tórax.
De acuerdo a los antecedentes recopilados cuando la víctima transitaba junto a su pareja por calle Robert Kennedy con la finalidad de comprar droga, fueron interceptados por los imputados., a quienes consultó donde podía comprar.
Estos le señalaron que ellos le compraban previa entrega del dinero, a lo que la víctima se negó y en ese momento, los sujetos se abalanzaron contra él, iniciándose un forcejeo que terminó cuando el afectado recibió un disparo en el pecho, aprovechando de sustraerle el banano donde portaba el dinero y una cadena de oro que llevaba puesta.
A raíz de lo anterior, la fiscalía local dispuso que el OS-9 Iquique efectuara las investigaciones, quienes mediante entrevistas y evidencias obtenidas en el sitio del suceso se logró detener dentro de la flagrancia a Patricio Núñez Catalán (27).
Además se estableció la participación de Ricardo Araya Fuenzalida (20) y el menor B.G.E. (17) en el delito, quedando a disposición de los tribunales para el control de detención.
A juicio de la Fiscalía, estos hechos constituyen el delito de robo con homicidio y dada la gravedad del ilícito, la pena asignada al mismo y que los tres imputados cuentan con condenas anteriores por distintos delitos, la fiscal solicitó la prisión preventiva de todos ellos.
El Juzgado de Garantía acogió la solicitud de la Fiscalía, decretando la prisión preventiva de los dos adultos y la internación provisoria del menor mientras dure la investigación, fijada en 100 días.
You are a very bright individual!
I¡¦m no longer certain the place you are getting your information, but great topic. I must spend some time finding out more or working out more. Thanks for magnificent info I was on the lookout for this info for my mission.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
Excellent blog right here! Additionally your site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your associate link in your host? I desire my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I must point out my admiration for your kindness supporting folks that need help on this particular area of interest. Your personal commitment to getting the message across appeared to be rather interesting and has frequently made guys and women much like me to realize their aims. Your warm and friendly report implies this much a person like me and especially to my office workers. Regards; from everyone of us.
I think this is among the most significant info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The website style is perfect, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
I’m so happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
My spouse and i were now glad that John could round up his studies out of the ideas he received through the weblog. It’s not at all simplistic just to continually be freely giving information and facts that many most people may have been trying to sell. So we keep in mind we now have the blog owner to give thanks to for that. All the illustrations you’ve made, the simple blog menu, the friendships you can give support to engender – it’s got many incredible, and it is facilitating our son in addition to the family consider that this idea is awesome, and that’s tremendously mandatory. Many thanks for everything!
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Great paintings! This is the kind of information that are meant to be shared around the web. Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this put up upper! Come on over and discuss with my web site . Thank you =)
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days..
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your website is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¡¦ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a great site.
My spouse and i got now more than happy that John managed to finish off his studies through the entire ideas he came across through the blog. It is now and again perplexing just to be releasing tricks which often some others may have been trying to sell. And now we know we need you to appreciate for this. These illustrations you have made, the easy web site menu, the friendships your site make it easier to promote – it’s everything fabulous, and it’s facilitating our son and our family do think that content is exciting, which is certainly very indispensable. Thanks for all!
Oh my goodness! AmazingIncredibleAwesomeImpressive article dude! Thank youThanksMany thanksThank you so much, However I am experiencingencounteringgoing throughhaving issues withdifficulties withproblems withtroubles with your RSS. I don’t knowunderstand whythe reason why I am unable toI can’tI cannot subscribe tojoin it. Is there anyone elseanybody elseanybody gettinghaving identicalthe samesimilar RSS problemsissues? Anyone whoAnybody whoAnyone that knows the solutionthe answer will youcan you kindly respond? ThanxThanks!!