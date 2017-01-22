Chile Vamos llamó al Gobierno a dejar ideologías absurdas y comenzar a trabajar por necesidades de la gente

Presidentes regionales de la Unión Demócrata Independiente, Renovación Nacional, Evópoli y PRI criticaron la falta de liderazgo regional y la tardanza por parte de las autoridades en los nombramientos de cargos importantes en la región.
Una dura crítica realizó el conglomerado Chile Vamos al Gobierno Regional de Tarapacá por la falta de agilidad y urgencia en los nombramientos de cargos claves dentro del gabinete regional, encabezado por la Intendenta Claudia Rojas.
“Hoy vemos como la Gobernación de Iquique cumple 3 semanas sin un titular, descuidando aún más la coordinación entre las policías y la lucha contra la delincuencia, vemos como Serviu lleva más de 100 días sin un director titular. Si a esto sumamos la vacante generada en Transporte, por el nombramiento del ex Seremi Manuel Morales como jefe de gabinete de la Intendenta Regional, vemos un gabinete desarticulado y una nula respuesta por parte del Gobierno de la Nueva Mayoría”. Con estas palabras el diputado Renzo Trisotti llamó al gobierno regional y central a comenzar a trabajar con urgencia en los problemas reales de los habitantes de Tarapacá.
Por su parte el Presidente del Movimiento Evópoli en Tarapacá Luis Tobar, indico que “la región se encuentra desprovista de acciones concretas de parte del Gobierno con la ciudadanía, lo que sumado a la ausencia de los Senadores en la Cámara agudiza los problemas regionales”, no obstante indico que “Ve con ojos optimistas el nuevo enfoque que entrega Chile Vamos generando nuevos y jóvenes referentes”.
Finalmente, el parlamentario, junto a los presidentes regionales de Renovación Nacional, Evópoli y PRI emplazaron al Gobierno de la Nueva Mayoría a dejar de lado el cuoteo político y nombrar a las personas con las mejores competencia, para poder así, de una vez por todas, trabajar por las reales urgencias sociales de Tarapacá tales como delincuencia, salud y reconstrucción.
