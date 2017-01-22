Cómo Chile evacuó a cientos de miles de personas en una noche tras el terremoto

Por: Verónica Smink

Chile tiene una de las costas más largas del mundo. Y el miércoles a la noche debió evacuar a toda su población costera, de norte a sur, en espacio de horas. El fuerte sismo de magnitud 8,3 en la escala de Richter que golpeó el centro norte del país llevó a las autoridades a declarar un alerta de tsunami.

Si bien el fenómeno resultó ser menos destructivo de lo temido, el operativo de evacuación se desplegó en su totalidad.

La presidenta Michelle Bachelet informó el jueves que 660.000 personas se movilizaron o fueron llevadas hasta zonas seguras durante la noche. “Las personas respondieron a los llamados de la autoridad, cooperaron y eso nos permitió, creemos, salvar muchas vidas”, elogió a la ciudadanía la mandataria.

Además Bachelet decretó el estado de emergencia para la norteña región de Coquimbo, la más azotada por el potente terremoto y posterior tsunami.

Luego de una visita a las zonas más afectadas, especialmente el dañado puerto de Coquimbo, la mandataria ordenó la medida que implica una tramitación más rápida de recursos y el apoyo de fuerzas militares para coordinar las labores de seguridad.

Todos en Chile aún recuerdan el trágico saldo del último terremoto grande que azotó al país en 2010, dejando unos 500 muertos.

Los chilenos no olvidan que la mayoría de las víctimas murió no por los temblores, sino por las olas de maremoto que vinieron después. “La gente ha tomado conciencia y eso realmente se notó anoche”, dijo a BBC Mundo María de la Luz Pérez, quien debió abandonar su casa en el balneario de Pichidangui, en la región de Coquimbo, a unos 50 kilómetros del epicentro del sismo.

“Aquí el 100% de la población fue evacuada y la gente se movilizó de manera ordenada y calma, estuvo muy bien organizado”, destacó.

Alertados

Desde la Oficina Nacional de Emergencia del Ministerio del Interior (Onemi), el organismo encargado de coordinar la evacuación, coincidieron en que “se ha creado en Chile una cultura en la que la gente sabe adónde debe ir y qué debe hacer” en caso de un potencial tsunami. Sin embargo, no solo la conciencia ciudadana explica la eficacia del impresionante operativo que se realizó en la noche del miércoles.

Muchos se enteraron de la evacuación gracias a nuevos sistema de alerta incorporados en los últimos tiempos. “En Valparaíso (a 177 km del epicentro del sismo) se instalaron este año unas sirenas que se activan en caso de incendios declarados o alertas de tsunami. Anoche se escuchaban en toda la ciudad”, contó a BBC Mundo Camila, una “porteña”, como llaman a los locales.

No fue el único aviso que la joven de 29 años recibió sobre la orden de evacuación. Su celular también empezó repentinamente a sonar como una alarma de despertador y recibió varios mensajes de texto informándole que debía movilizarse hasta una zona segura.

¿Cómo supo adónde ir?

Gracias a los carteles verdes dispuestos por toda la ciudad que indican cuáles son las zonas seguras más cercanas.

Estas zonas son definidas por cada municipio y se caracterizan por estar sobre la “Línea de Seguridad”, es decir, a más de 30 metros del nivel del mar.

En algunos lugares con cerros –como Valparaíso- las zonas de seguridad (que son espacios abiertos) están a pocas cuadras de la costa. Otras veces están a pocos kilómetros.

Las autoridades recomiendan a los ciudadanos ir caminando hasta estos puntos, auxiliados por los carteles, que fueron una de las novedades incorporadas tras el terremoto de 2010.

SAE

Fuentes de la Onemi explicaron a BBC Mundo que el sistema de textos, conocido como SAE (Sistema de Alertas en Emergencias) también fue adoptado tras ese sismo, con el objetivo de evitar nuevas fatalidades en casos de tsunami.

A pesar de que para muchos chilenos la de 2010 fue la primera experiencia de un maremoto, las cifras de la Onemi indican que en las costas chilenas hubo al menos 70 tsunamis desde el año 1500 a la fecha.

El SAE, que se utiliza también en Japón, envía mensajes a cualquier equipo celular compatible a través de su un sistema georeferencial.

Eso significa que las autoridades no necesitan saber el número de teléfono de nadie: simplemente indican la zona a la que quieren alertar y los mensajes se envían únicamente a esos equipos.

Según relatan quienes recibieron estos mensajes, se trata de un sistema que no puede ser ignorado. “Recibí 13 textos anoche, cada uno precedido por una fuerte alarma”, contó Camila.

En la casa de María de la Luz los ruidos también fueron incesantes. “Somos varios en mi familia y todos tenemos celular. Las alarmas no pararon toda la noche, realmente era imposible no enterarse de la evacuación”, señaló, elogiando el sistema.

Ruidos

La Onemi no pudo estimar aún cuántas personas recibieron estos avisos. No obstante, el organismo aseguró que quienes no recibieron textos (por no tener celular o no tener un equipo compatible con el sistema) fueron alertados por otras vías.

Además de esta nueva tecnología, las autoridades apelaron al sistema tradicional de aviso, conocido como ABC, que contempla el uso de sirenas de bomberos y carabineros.

Así, entre el ruido de celulares, las sirenas de los autos y las alarmas instaladas en muchas zonas costeras, fue que los 660 mil chilenos que habitan en el litoral se movilizaron hasta un lugar seguro. Allí esperaron hasta que un nuevo aviso –al celular, por radio, en redes sociales- les confirmó que ya podían volver a sus hogares.

“Hubo un despliegue bastante rápido para enfrentar, entiendo, el sexto terremoto más fuerte en la historia de Chile”, destacó este jueves Bachelet. “Esta emergencia nos demuestra que la institucionalidad ha ido mejorando”, agregó a través del sitio oficial del Gobierno de Chile en Twitter.

Seguramente pocos estén más aliviados que la mandataria por la efectividad con la que se enfrentó la amenaza de tsunami.

Habrá que ver si el éxito del operativo logra dejar atrás el recuerdo amargo de 2010, cuando la presidenta fue acusada de no haber actuado de manera eficaz para evitar las muertes por el tsunami.