CONADI invita a participar en proceso de proposición de representantes indígenas ante Consejo Nacional

El próximo domingo 20 de Marzo se llevará a cabo el proceso nacional de proposición de representantes de los pueblos indígenas para representarlos ante el Consejo de la CONADI, tal como lo establece el Artículo 41 de la Ley Indígena.
“Este organismo define la política de la institución y vela por su cumplimiento. A la vez propone el proyecto de presupuesto anual del servicio, evalúa y aprueba los diferentes programas que tiendan al cumplimiento de los objetivos de la Corporación, entre otros”, manifestó el Subdirector Nacional Norte de CONADI don Isidro Mamani Choque.
Para este proceso estarán habilitados 11 puntos de votación, entre las 09:00 horas y las 17:00 horas, los que serán: El gimnasio techado La Pampa en la Comuna de Alto Hospicio, el Liceo Baldomero Wolnitsky en la comuna de Iquique, el municipio y la escuela básica de Cariquima en la Comuna de Colchane, el Liceo de Huara y las escuelas básicas de Sibaya y Pachica en la Comuna de Huara, el Liceo Padre Alberto Hurtado en la Comuna de Pica, la oficina de Enlace de CONADI y la Escuela Básica de Mamiña en la Comuna de Pozo Almonte y la escuela básica de Camiña en la comuna del mismo nombre.
Podrán emitir sus sufragios todas aquellas personas que cuenten con calidad indígena, que sean mayores de edad y pertenezcan a una comunidad o asociación indígena. También podrán participar aquellas personas que contando con calidad indígena y siendo mayores de edad, no pertenezcan a una comunidad o asociación indígena y que se hayan inscrito en el Registro Especial Indígena antes del 3 de Febrero del presente año.
Para mayores informaciones los invitamos a comunicarse a los teléfonos 2402410 o 2402431, o visitar nuestro sitio web www.conadi.cl.
Keep working ,terrific job!
Needed to draft you a little bit of remark in order to give thanks again for those pleasant solutions you’ve shared in this article. It was quite unbelievably generous of you to convey unreservedly all most people could have offered as an ebook to end up making some bucks for themselves, chiefly considering that you could have tried it in case you considered necessary. The pointers likewise worked as the great way to recognize that the rest have the same dream just as my personal own to grasp lots more pertaining to this issue. I think there are a lot more pleasant opportunities ahead for people who looked over your blog post.
I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user genial style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
Thank you, I have recently been looking for info approximately this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I have discovered so far. However, what about the conclusion? Are you sure in regards to the supply?
I really appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again
Hey, you used to write wonderful, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?
you hit the nail on the head with this article, and I think it will help a lot of people.
you hit the nail on the head with this article, and I think it will help a lot of people.
What a stuffinformationdatamaterial of un-ambiguity and preserveness of preciousvaluable experienceknowledgefamiliarityknow-how regardingconcerningabouton the topic of unexpectedunpredicted feelingsemotions.
Hi great article, I just checking the information for finding an braimstron or else an exciting blog. Remarkable blog, be grateful for sharing. John