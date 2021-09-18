Concejala Danisa Astudillo llama a rescatar valores que identifican al iquiqueño

Un llamado a salvaguardar, promover, difundir, e incluso recuperar aquellos factores que han contribuido en la construcción de la identidad Iquiqueña, realizó la única concejala mujer del municipio de Iquique, la socialista Danisa Astudillo Peiretti. “Especial énfasis cobra aquello –señaló, cuando se celebra y conmemora la gesta de Prat, que también forma parte de la tradición ciudadana en esta zona, más que en el resto del país”.
Sostuvo que lo que se conoce como “iquiqueñismo”, es una identidad construida con la convergencia de diversos actores sociales y étnicos. “Iquique es una ciudad que se ha caracterizado por su multicultaralidad, es decir, la presencia de diversas culturales. Pero cuando se produce el proceso de convivencia, se avanza a un fenómeno de interculturalidad, de mutua influencia entre las culturas, lo que finalmente va desembocando en el ser iquiqueño”.
En ese sentido, declaró que tan importante como recordar la gesta de Prat, tradición que se transmite principalmente por la formalidad instruccional –la escuela- y las manifestaciones ciudadanas y familiares, es necesario rescatar también, el 25 de noviembre como fecha clave. “Marca el inicio político-administrativo de nuestra ciudad; es la fecha en que se constituye el primer municipio, que lideró el ingeniero de origen francés Eduardo Lapeyrousse”.
Primer municipio
“Creo que en algún momento nuestro Concejo Municipal, también debiéramos rescatar a nuestro primer alcalde, Eduardo Lapeyrousse. A partir de este punto fundacional, se construye Iquique como ciudad chilena, un 25 de noviembre de 1890, en plena Campaña de Tarapacá”.
Le antecede a este hecho, el 21 de mayo, un año antes, donde se enfrentan en aguas iquiqueñas, -siendo territorio peruano- naves chilenas y peruanas. Arturo Prat, capitán de La Esmeralda y a cargo del boqueo, asume el desafío de enfrentar una nave de mayor modernidad y envergadura para la época –el Huáscar-. “Este es un rasgo que tiene que ver con nuestra identidad. Los iquiqueños no decaemos ante la adversidad y damos la pelea, aunque las condiciones sean difíciles. Es la fuerza y el motor que nos caracteriza hasta hoy”.
La concejala Astudillo expresó que Iquique “lo conformamos lo que estaban antes, los que hemos nacido en esta tierra, pero también las familias que han llegado en búsqueda de mejores oportunidades de vida, que se instalaron acá y pasan a ser también, un actor social de nuestro Iquique”.
La Pampa
En su calidad de pampina –nació en la Oficina Victoria- y de ser hija de una familia que vivió en la pampa, Astudillo señaló que es imposible concebir la identidad iquiqueña, sin considerar el aporte de los pampinos, lo que se expresa en múltiples manifestaciones.
“Recuerdo que en la pampa, para esta fecha, las familias comprar ropa nueva a sus hijos, porque debían estar muy bien vestidos para recibir el 21 de mayo”, destacó la concejala.
Otro elemento presente en la cultura pampina e iquiqueña, es otorgar una importancia fundamental al 21 de mayo, inclusive mayor al 18 de Septiembre. “Y esto tiene que ver, por lo enunciado anteriormente, asociado a construir lo que somos como nortinos. Es decir, reafirmar nuestra identidad”, concluyó la concejala Astudillo.
