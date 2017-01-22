Continúan brindando ayuda a familia de Caletas afectadas por mal tiempo en borde costero de Iquique

Una cruzada de apoyo y solidaridad realizan autoridades del Gobierno regional y municipal, en ayuda de las familias que han sido afectadas por el frente de mal tiempo que se presentó en la región durante el fin de semana.
El equipo gubernamental estuvo encabezada por la Intendenta regional Claudia Rojas, quien junto al Gobernador de Iquique, Gonzalo Prieto; el Seremi de Gobierno, Luigi Ciocca; el Concejal de Iquique Mauricio Soria y un equipo de funcionarios municipales, permitió atender las necesidades de cerca de medio centenar de familias, principalmente, de la caleta San Marcos, que perdieron sus enseres producto de la lluvia y aluviones.
De esta manera, se dispuso la entrega de colchones, frazadas y víveres; ayuda que fue bien recibida por las personas, junto con requerir el apoyo de las autoridades en otros temas de interés para ellos como comunidad.
En la oportunidad, el Seremi de Gobierno, Luigi Ciocca, destacó el trabajo conjunto entre Gobierno Regional y municipalidad de Iquique, para poder dar respuesta y soluciones a las familias de San Marcos, que estuvieron aisladas producto de los cortes en caminos. “El frente de mal tiempo afectó, principalmente, el litoral costero. Sin embargo, las familias más afectadas fueron de San Marcos y de la contigua playa Ike Ike, ya que el aluvión entró a gran parte de sus viviendas y mejoras, perdiendo casi todo o dañándose producto de la lluvia; y frente a ello, es necesario tenderles una mano, sobre todo, para que puedan enfrentar lo que queda del invierno y vivir dignamente en sus viviendas”.
Posteriormente, las autoridades visitaron a familias que habitan en las inmediaciones de playa Ike Ike, lugar donde el aluvión arrasó con todas sus pertenencias, dejando sus mejoras inundadas en barro, por lo que se dispuso el traslado voluntario de los afectados a un albergue, mientras que algunos optaron por continuar en el lugar. Asimismo, los habitantes de Río Seco mostraron los daños ocasionados por el temporal en el muelle, que significó el destrozo de parte de su infraestructura, la cual esperan sea reparada lo más pronto posible.
