Dedicándolo a la Mujer del norte grande estará “Tu Gobierno en Terreno” en Pozo Almonte este domingo

Enmarcados en la conmemoración del Día Internacional de La Mujer Trabajadora, Tu Gobierno en Terreno llega este domingo 8 de marzo hasta el frontis del Mercado Municipal con temáticas relacionadas con las mujeres y con el cumplimiento al compromiso presidencial del pago del Aporte Familiar Permanente.
Se trata de una actividad especial donde además de entregar información relativa al Ministerio de la Mujer que se espera comience a trabajar como tal a contar del primer trimestre del 2016, se atenderán todas las dudas relativas al Aporte Permanente, lugares de pago y fechas en El Tamarugal.
“El 75% de los beneficiarios del Aporte Familiar Permanente son mujeres y la mayoría de ellas son madres”, explicó el Gobernador Claudio Vila Bustillos. “Es por esta razón que en el Día Internacional de la Mujer Trabajadora queremos enfocarnos en ellas bajo la tónica de Tu Gobierno en Terreno y satisfacer todas las dudas que tengan respecto de este y otros beneficios que ofrece el Estado”, complementó la autoridad provincial.
La actividad partirá a las 11:30 horas en el sector de la entrada del Mercado Municipal por calle Comercio, por lo que el llamado es a todas y todos a participar de la instancia informativa, celebrar y regalonear a las mujeres en el día en que se conmemora su constante lucha por la igualdad de género.
Actividades
Sin embargo, esta no es la única actividad programada desde el Gobierno para las mujeres en la provincia.
De hecho se inician el día sábado 7 de marzo en varias sedes vecinales de la capital provincial donde en conjunto con las juntas de vecinos y el apoyo del Consejo Nacional de Televisión y del Consejo de la Cultura y las Artes, se compartirá en torno a la exhibición de varias películas con temáticas femeninas.
Asimismo el viernes 13 de marzo, el Servicio Nacional de la Mujer en Tarapacá encabezará la Ceremonia de Conmemoración Día Internacional de la Mujer en la plaza de armas de Pozo Almonte, cita a la que están convocadas mujeres de las distintas comunas que componen la provincia.
