Detectives detienen a sujeto imputado por homicidio en comuna de Alto Hospicio

El hecho ocurrió en horas de la tarde del jueves, a causa de una riña a golpes, donde uno de los sujetos resultó con lesiones que le causaron la muerte.
Detectives de la Brigada de Homicidios (BH) Iquique, por instrucción del Fiscal de Turno, concurrieron hasta un domicilio del sector Autoconstrucción de Alto Hospicio, luego de ser alertados de la presencia de un hombre fallecido. Una vez en el lugar, los efectivos policiales confirmaron la muerte de A.A.M., 51 años, empadronando el sector donde se determinó que el autor luego de cometer el crimen se dio a la fuga.
En ese contexto, en conjunto con peritos del Laboratorio de Criminalística Regional (LACRIM), efectuaron el trabajo de sitio de suceso, llevando a cabo el levantamiento de evidencia y del arma homicida, la que se estableció había sido un arma contundente.
Posteriormente, ya iniciadas las diligencias tendientes a la ubicación del imputado, éste fue detenido en menos de 3 horas, siendo identificado como R.O.V, 39 años, quien no registra antecedentes policiales. El sujeto, fue puesto a disposición del Juzgado de Garantía de Iquique para la correspondiente audiencia de control de detención, donde le decretaron prisión preventiva por el plazo de 90 días los cuales deberá cumplir en el centro de cumplimiento penitenciario de Arica.
Respecto a la muerte de la víctima, el Jefe de la BH Iquique, Subprefecto René Retamal, indicó que “conforme a las pericias realizadas en el sitio de suceso y los distintos procedimientos policiales efectuados, personal de nuestra brigada especializada logró establecer que luego de una riña, el imputado había golpeado en reiteradas oportunidades a la víctima, ocasionándole el deceso inmediato, estableciendo como causa probable de muerte un TEC abierto. Además, con el apoyo de los profesionales del LACRIM Iquique, se logró levantar evidencia relevante al esclarecimiento de este caso, la que será sometida a peritajes para ser presentada como medio de prueba ante el Tribunal correspondiente”.
