Diremar distribuye texto sobre la causa marítima en 22 puestos fronterizos y aeropuertos

El responsable de la Dirección Estratégica de Reivindicación Marítima (Diremar), Emerson Calderón, informó que serán distribuidos 50 mil ejemplares del folleto “Bolivia y su demanda marítima, compromisos y obligaciones de Chile”. En el texto se explica los argumentos para demanda a Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ).
El texto “Bolivia y su demanda marítima, compromisos y obligaciones de Chile” es entregado a los turistas extranjeros en 22 puestos fronterizos y terminales aéreas de ciudades capitales para que conozcan los argumentos de la demanda en busca de una salida soberana al Pacífico, informó el responsable de la Dirección Estratégica de Reivindicación Marítima (Diremar), Emerson Calderón.
“Toda aquella persona que emigra de Bolivia como el turista que retorna a su país tiene la posibilidad de obtener gratuitamente la copia de este folleto y del Libro del Mar a fin de poder conocer a profundidad los argumentos de los que se vale nuestro país y que los ha presentado (en la Corte Internacional de Justicia)”, explicó en una entrevista con la estatal Patria Nueva.
El periódico chileno El Mercurio informó hoy en su edición impresa de la entrega en frontera boliviana del material sobre la causa marítima. El folleto tiene como fecha de edición marzo de 2015 y, según El Mercurio, es distribuido por funcionarios de la Aduana de Bolivia. El canciller Heraldo Muñoz evitó hacer comentarios, según la publicación.
El material es distribuido en 22 puestos fronterizos y los aeropuertos de La Paz, Cochabamba y Santa Cruz.
Calderón informó que disponen de 50 mil ejemplares del folleto para ser distribuidos como parte de la campaña informativa en el ámbito nacional e internacional. Aseguró que quienes reciben el documento “están agradecidos y bastante contentos”.
“Así tienen una información directa a través del Libro del Mar y del folleto de los Compromisos y obligaciones de Chile sobre los argumentos de Bolivia. No se ha tenido reporte respecto a malestar de algún turista o de algún ciudadano boliviano que esté saliendo al exterior. A nadie se le obliga a portar el libro”, explicó.
Bolivia promueve una campaña internacional para explicar los argumentos que le llevaron a demandar a Chile ante la CIJ de La Haya para que cumpla con sus compromisos históricos de diálogo para atender la demanda de una salida soberana al Pacífico.
El gobierno de Michelle Bachelet argumenta en la CIJ que el tema limítrofe con Bolivia fue resuelto con la firma del Tratado de Paz y Amistad de 1904. Bolivia no plantea la revisión de ese documento en la corte, sino el cumplimiento de las ofertas de diálogo chilenas para la atención de la demanda de salida soberana al mar.
Por: Carlos Corz – La Razón Digital (La Paz-Bolivia)
