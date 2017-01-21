Dirigente del MOVILH capacitará a funcionarios de Registro Civil de la región de Tarapacá

El Movimiento de Integración y Liberación Homosexual (Movilh) efectuará en Iquique una actividad clave para la promoción de derechos de todas las parejas y familias, con miras a la celebración de las uniones civiles en la Región de Tarapacá.
El organismo capacitará a los funcionarios del Registro Civil de toda la región de Tarapacá en derechos humanos de la diversidad sexual y familias, así como en el Acuerdo de Unión Civil.
La capacitación la dictará el líder del Movilh, Rolando Jiménez, y tendrá lugar este sábado 1ro. de agosto a las 11:30 horas en la sede del Registro Civil ubicada en Sotomayor 708, Iquique.
Se trata de la más importante charla brindada por la diversidad sexual a funcionarios públicos en el norte del país.
It isIt’s appropriateperfectthe best time to make some plans for the future and it isit’s time to be happy. I haveI’ve read this post and if I could I want towish todesire to suggest you fewsome interesting things or advicesuggestionstips. PerhapsMaybe you couldcan write next articles referring to this article. I want towish todesire to read moreeven more things about it!
I have to express thanks to this writer just for rescuing me from this particular crisis. As a result of surfing through the world-wide-web and getting ideas which are not productive, I figured my entire life was well over. Existing without the presence of solutions to the difficulties you have fixed all through the post is a serious case, as well as ones that might have adversely damaged my career if I had not come across your web page. The know-how and kindness in controlling all the details was vital. I’m not sure what I would have done if I had not come upon such a stuff like this. I can also now look forward to my future. Thanks so much for this professional and sensible guide. I will not be reluctant to suggest the sites to any individual who desires direction on this situation.