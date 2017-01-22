Ejército y SENDA Tarapacá capacitan a personal militar en prevención de drogas y alcohol

Veinticuatros efectivos de la Escuela de Caballería Blindada de Iquique, participaron en una capacitación de prevención de drogas y alcohol, iniciativa que estuvo a cargo del jefe del Programa de Abuso de dependencias de drogas del Comando de Salud del Ejército (Cosale), coronel Jorge Meza Agurto y por profesionales de prevención de SENDA regional.
Esta iniciativa que se realiza en forma anual, en el marco del convenio que el Ejército de Chile y SENDA mantiene desde el año 2001, tuvo como objetivo preparar a tenientes, subtenientes, sargentos y cabos, como monitores en prevención de drogas y alcohol, para que trabajen con soldados conscriptos recién acuartelados.
“A los monitores se les capacita y se les entrega herramientas técnicas para que aborden la prevención de drogas con jóvenes que vienen ingresando y que declaran que consumieron alguna sustancia lícita e ilícita, en más de una oportunidad”, explicó Jorge Meza.
Agregó que a los jóvenes que se les preparó como instructores, se unirán a los capacitados en prevención en años anteriores, “en junio se integrarán unos 20 más, la idea es que cuando obtengan su certificación como monitores repliquen lo mismo que aprendieron con los soldados conscriptos”, enfatizó el coronel Meza.
Por su parte, el director regional de SENDA, Christián Zaines Correa señaló que uno de los objetivos del organismo público es promover e impulsar la incorporación de la prevención del consumo de drogas y por lo mismo destacó el compromiso asumido por el Ejército y por los nuevos monitores, ya que contribuyen a mejorar los niveles de salud, seguridad y calidad de vida de la familia militar.
Los instructores que son preparados por abogados, psicólogos y profesionales del ejército y SENDA, recibieron información acerca de la contextualización del tema, la ley de drogas, la política institucional, las características psicológicas de un consumidor, los tipos y patrones de consumo.
