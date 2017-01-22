Este viernes Civil Móvil atenderá en Gobierno Presente en Barrio El Morro de Iquique

Registro Civil también realizará atenciones en terreno este jueves en la comuna de Camiña.
Como parte de las atenciones que realizará el programa Gobierno Presente de la Gobernación Provincial del Iquique y la primera Plaza de Justicia 2016, es que el Civil Móvil del Servicio de Registro Civil e Identificación (SRCeI) atenderá desde las 10:00 horas de este viernes 1ro. de abril en el tradicional Barrio El Morro de Iquique, donde las vecinas y vecinos podrán acceder a las prestaciones en terreno que se pueden realizar en este moderno vehículo, que en el mes de enero de este año llegó a la región de Tarapacá.
El Civil Móvil es un vehículo multipropósito que entrega productos y servicios como obtención de cédula de identidad para chilenos y extranjeros; pasaportes; certificados de nacimiento, matrimonio, defunción y posesiones efectivas; certificados del registro de vehículos motorizados (anotaciones vigentes); y clave única, entre otros, además de orientación y respuesta a consultas.
La Directora Regional (TP) del SRCeI en Tarapacá, Ema Moreno, señaló que “durante los primeros meses de este año ya hemos realizado unas 456 atenciones en terreno correspondientes a obtención de cédula de identidad y entregado más de 220 certificados, tanto en Iquique como en otras comunas de la región. Si bien como servicio tenemos presencia permanente en todas las comunas de Tarapacá, el Civil Móvil sirve para llegar hasta las localidades más apartadas, entregando acceso a quienes muchas veces no tienen la posibilidad de trasladarse hasta nuestras oficinas”.
La autoridad agregó que para el año 2016 ya se han programado salidas a terreno en actividades de Gobierno Presente, Plazas de Justicia y otras donde sea requerido. Para ello, invitó a instituciones y agrupaciones en general a visitar la página web www.registrocivil.cl y solicitar atenciones del Civil Móvil u otros equipos de terreno.
Camiña Alto
También hasta Camiña Alto se trasladarán este jueves los servicios públicos con presencia en la región para dar vida a nueva jornada de Gobierno Presente, esta vez coordinado por la Gobernación del Tamarugal, ocasión donde se entregará información sobre la oferta pública de proyectos y programas que el gobierno de la Presidenta Bachelet se encuentra implementando en la región de Tarapacá.
En la oportunidad, el Registro Civil también dispondrá de un equipo de atención en terreno destinado a recibir solicitudes de cédula de identidad, pasaportes, certificados en línea y entrega de clave única para quienes lo requieran.
