Estudiantes de Santo Tomás y UNAP acogieron llamado de INJUV por campaña #MechoneoPiola

En Plaza Prat de Iquique, representantes de la Universidad Santo Tomás junto a Camila Castillo Guerrero, Directora Regional de Instituto Nacional de la Juventud, INJUV Tarapacá acogieron el llamado de la campaña #MechoneoPiola.

Siendo la casa de estudios Santo Tomás, la que tradicionalmente ha liderado la iniciación a la vida universitaria con actividades de integración social, fueron los representantes de los alumnos, así como, la Directora de Asuntos Estudiantiles de esa casa de estudios los que acompañaron a la representante del INJUV, para hacer un llamado a través de los medios de comunicación, para tener un “mechoneo” con enfoque de derecho a las personas y, además con un sello solidario.

Para Camila Castillo Guerrero, Directora de INJUV Tarapacá, las diversas actividades de mechoneo están hablando de nuevas generaciones con otros intereses y con mayor empoderamiento. “La idea no es que no se haga el mechoneo sino que esta actividad, que es una tradición en las universidades, sea de forma más amable, que se usen fórmulas más creativas, que los estudiantes no sean denigrados, humillados en público”.

“Hay mechones a quienes les quitan los zapatos y sufren quemazón en sus pies. Hay estudiantes que no son de la ciudad y que están muchas veces solos y no cuentan con la posibilidad de recurrir a sus padres o amigos para buscar ayuda”, agregó.

Felicitó la iniciativa de la Federación de Estudiantes de la Universidad Arturo Prat (FedeUnap), quienes, a través de sus redes sociales se manifestaron con el #EnchufateEsoYaNoSeUSa y que este año han invitado a sus compañeros a una choripanada y zapallo italiano asado para los veganos, como actividad de bienvenida y un original concurso de iniciativas sociales y culturales.

Así también, los estudiantes de la UST Macarena Fredes y Oscar Meneses, concordaron en que la Santo Tomás tiene un sello distinto y solidario. Oscar Meneses comentó que “en nuestra casa de estudios realizamos un mechoneo solidario que busca ayudar en vez de denigrar, no tienen que andar los estudiantes preocupados de que les van a cortar el pelo o los van a tratar mal o estén asustados. La idea es potenciar las cualidades que tienen los estudiantes para que puedan ayudar a la población, a una población que lo necesita. La Santo Tomás hace que realicemos actividades y que desde el primer año los estudiantes tengan esa inquietud de ser voluntarios. Esto permite divertirse mucho más, se comparte mucho más. Es algo que une y que permite formar una comunidad estudiantil”.

Felipe Pardo, presidente de la FedeUnap manifestó que “el llamado no es a acabar con el “mechoneo” que es una tradición, el llamado es a terminar con la violencia y ser más creativo. Se pueden hacer cosas llamativas y se pueden juntar la misma cantidad de plata, ya que es una instancia que los estudiantes poseen para poder financiar la fiesta de bienvenida. Y para que el discurso no se contraponga con los hechos, hace una semana todos solidarizamos con las mujeres víctimas de violencia y, no queremos que ahora el morbo sean nuestras compañeras, quienes son violentamente despojadas de sus ropas y las obligan a pedir plata en las calles. Estamos usando el #EnchufateEsoYaNoSeUsa”.

La Directora de Asuntos Estudiantiles de UST, Brunela Briones manifestó que “nuestra universidad ha venido desarrollando un sello de solidaridad hacia otras instituciones como el Hogar de Cristo. Por tanto, la tradición de bienvenida a los estudiantes es invitarlos a actividades solidarias que van en directo beneficio de personas vulnerables. Es una invitación a realizar trabajo de voluntariado en la Región”.