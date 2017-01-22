Ex Delegado Presidencial de Tarapacá aclara cuestionamientos de reconstrucción realizados por la Alianza

Reconstrucción de Tarapacá

Señor Director:

En la edición del 5 de julio, en el cuerpo de Reportajes (El Mercurio), se informa sobre cifras y participantes inexistentes al Consejo de Reconstrucción de Tarapacá.

Durante el consejo del 27 de junio del 2015 no estuvieron el senador Jaime Orpis, quien no respondió los llamados para confirmación, ni el senador Fulvio Rossi, quien se excusó por compromisos familiares; el diputado Hugo Gutiérrez no asistió, por compromisos anteriores, y envió a un representante. El único presente fue el diputado Renzo Trisotti, quien llegó tarde.

Respecto de las cifras mencionadas, es imperativo informar que el Plan de Reconstrucción 2014-2018 contiene cinco ámbitos: Social y Cultural, Infraestructura Pública y de Servicios Públicos, Habitabilidad y Ciudad, Desarrollo Productivo, y Fortalecimiento Institucional.

Al 15 de junio del presente, la inversión ejecutada por concepto de reconstrucción durante 2015 alcanza a M$19.889.947, en tanto que el acumulado a igual fecha llega a un monto de M$40.162.303, teniendo además una proyección para concluir con un gasto de M$65.000.893.

Así, las cifras en inversión de 2015 superan por lejos a lo mencionado de sólo $9.386 millones, lo que corresponde al gasto por concepto de emergencia durante el 2015, de los cuales más de $7 mil millones corresponden a los subsidios de arriendo y acogida otorgados a las familias damnificadas de la región.

El restante se divide entre mantención de los barrios transitorios de emergencia instalados en la región, también primeros en Chile en entregarse con servicios de alcantarillado, energía eléctrica y agua potable. Quiebre a la tradicional mediagua básica, dando mayor dignidad a las familias que perdieron su habitabilidad por los terremotos vividos en 2014.

En fin, por concepto de emergencia, considerando los $18.108.950.598 invertidos en 2014, a mayo de 2015 se totalizaron $27.588.377.210 destinados para ese propósito.

Julio Ruiz Fernández

Ex delegado presidencial para la Reconstrucción de Tarapacá