Ex tripulante se entregó voluntariamente ante Tribunal de Garantía por homicidio en Iquique

El caso se refiere a la muerte de Arnaldo Peralta Riega, ocurrida supuestamente tras la celebración, este fin de semana, de un “baby shower” en el sector norte de Iquique.
Este jueves será formalizado uno de los intervinientes en la riña que el domingo pasado terminó con la muerte de una persona en el sector norte de Iquique, que habría ocurrido tras un ‘baby shower’.
Esta persona, acompañada por el abogado de la Defensoría Penal Pública, Cristian Sleman, se entregó al mediodía de este miércoles directamente al Tribunal de Garantía, a donde llegó para autodenunciarse y argumentar que fue un caso de legítima defensa.
Jaime C. A, de 37 años, padre de dos hijos, ex tripulante pesquero, apareció con paso decidido poco antes de las 12 horas, ingresando como cualquier particular hasta la antesala del juzgado, en donde esperó pacientemente que lo atendieran para luego ingresar hasta las oficinas. Allí el juez Ricardo Leyton conoció de su caso y ordenó que se le tomara una declaración, para luego convocar a una audiencia de control de detención.
Tal diligencia se efectuó pasada las 14:00 horas ante el magistrado Mauricio Chía, con la participación de la defensora penal pública Scarlett Muñoz y la fiscal Paola Aravena. Como la entrega se produjo de forma sorpresiva, sin que el imputado y su defensa conocieran si era investigado o había una orden de aprehensión en su contra, quedó a disposición del tribunal, se amplió su detención y postergó la formalización para el día siguiente, a fin de poder analizar adecuadamente los nuevos antecedentes.
“En esto es muy importante que él vino a someterse voluntariamente ante la justicia, admitiendo de manera responsable su actuación en un triste hecho que significó la muerte de una persona”, manifestó el abogado de la Defensoría, Cristian Sleman.
El profesional explicó que fue contactado en la misma mañana por el imputado, quien quería que se le acompañara a entregarse ante el juez, lo que hizo en estricto cumplimiento de las funciones establecidas para la defensa penal pública.
El homicidio investigado afectó a Arnaldo Peralta Riega, quien falleció en la madrugada del domingo.
