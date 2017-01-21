Festival Desierto Sonoro en Puerto de Iquique

Fantasna, RVSB y Valesuchi encabezan el cartel. Por primera vez en el centro urbano y gratis para toda la familia.
Este 6 de febrero del 2016, tendrá lugar la primera versión urbana del festival Desierto Sonoro, exactamente en el Paseo Peatonal EPI (Empresa Portuaria Iquique). Desde aquí y en un día completo. Es gratis, retirando ticket en la oficina NomaDesert desde el 1ro. de febrero. Selector Centurión y Nsight serán los primeros en subir al escenario principal. Cerrando estarán Nakeye, Fernanda Arrau, Valesuchi, y para el trasnoche Fantasna y RVSB.
La música estará presente desde 2 tendencias, hasta las 2.30 am. Bandas de bronces, representadas por la Mallkus y Los Wiracochas, gran banda andina local con 40 años de experiencia, Trío Los Melódicos cultores de música tradicional local, que compartirán con la electrónica de RVSB, que en el segundo semestre de este año lanzarán un nuevo Ep, siempre en la línea que los ha llevado por el mundo y Fantasna, que en marzo lanza un nuevo video. El cartel lo completan: Centurión Selector, Nsight, Cholazo Sound System, Hentrenamientoh, Insane B, Cristóbal Córdova, Compadre, Nakeye, Fernanda Arrau y Valesuchi.
Esta versión tendrá un escenario principal con programación musical continua desde las 10:00 y hasta las 2:30 hrs. de la mañana. Más el Domo Nomadesert con un lounge y proyección de documentales, la zona de comida, junto al Escenario Familiar de artes escénicas que incluyen teatro con ¨Ramón Ramón¨ historia real ligada a la matanza en la Escuela Santa María e intervenciones circenses, también desde temprano se realizaran paseos en lancha por la bahía histórica de la ciudad.
En el escenario familiar y desde las 14 hrs. se realizará el conversatorio, en el que estará, entre otros, el Profesor de Historia Sebastián Chang del proyecto FIC. Tarapacá en el Mundo y personeros de Sernatur.
En la zona de comidas y refrescos habrá una amplia gama de opciones que van desde sandwichs de pescado, ceviches, empanadas fritas y mechada) y una larga lista de opciones de bebestibles.
DESIERTO SONORO, es el primer festival experimental de ocupación de Tarapacá cuyo propósito de incentivar la movilidad de grupos humanos, a través del viaje por los diversos pisos ecológicos de la región. La primera versión (2014), fue en La Pampa del Tamarugal y el 2015, en Pisagua. De esta forma sus organizadores plantean la educación medioambiental, patrimonial y multicultural que sienta las bases de la ocupación del desierto, único soporte identitario de la región, creando las instancias para habitarlo en su diversidad, potenciando su herencia cultural: “La Movilidad Giratoria”.
