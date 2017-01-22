Forjando su cultura y tradición Cancosa se consolida como paraíso turístico del altiplano

Rescatar la identidad, como parte esencial de la cultura, fue el sello con que la comunidad de Cancosa vivió la segunda jornada del IV Encuentro Sillajuay Mallku 2015, afianzando su título de “paraíso turístico del altiplano”.
Con tours a los alrededores del territorio, las autoridades e invitados conocieron la belleza de Laguna Isla, las termas de aguas ferrosas e Ingiño; además de visitas a quebradas y planicies, en bicicleta y bajo la modalidad de trekking.
Para Antonio Mamani, secretario ejecutivo del encuentro, la belleza y atractivos naturales de Cancosa hablan por sí solos. “Este es un lugar turístico de gran potencial, donde la gente puede apreciar la naturaleza en su forma más prístina, y disfrutar de las bellezas naturales, que forman parte de nuestro patrimonio turístico y cultural, y que son una gran ventana para desarrollar un turismo de intereses especiales, que permita valorar la cultura y tradición de nuestra comunidad y los territorios de Alto de Pica”.
Tras la jornada turística, y al compás de las tarqueadas y bandas de bronce, los asistentes al encuentro disfrutaron de una tarde de tradiciones costumbristas de la comunidad de Cancosa, con juegos como el hilado de lana para mujeres, hondeo a la torre del campanario, el tradicional mismido para hombres, quienes deben elaborar sogas con lana especial, y el canto en aymara de los niños. Además de la competencia de baile de los grupos folclóricos, tras lo cual fueron premiados los ganadores de cada una de las categorías.
Según Fidel Challapa, presidente de la comisión organizadora del encuentro, son estas tradiciones las que permiten tener en el territorio una “cultura viva”, una comunidad que “mantiene las costumbres ancestrales, valorando lo nuestro, y forjando una identidad que nos hace únicos como comunidad aymara, y que es lo que queremos mostrar al resto del mundo, para que conozcan un territorio donde existe una naturaleza mágica y una cultura viva”.
Al llegar la noche, los sonidos de la banda de bronces y bailes dieron pie al evento cultural de música y festejos, con la presentación del grupo folclórico boliviano Awatiñas.
De reconocimiento internacional, los eximios músicos deleitaron a los asistentes con sus canciones, interpretaciones que hablan de la naturaleza, historia y cultura de su pueblo, mensaje que se resume en el término AWATKIPASIPXAÑANAKASATAKI, que significa “ser vigilante para conservar nuestra integridad”; es decir, preservar los valores de los abuelos y antepasados para transmitir a las nuevas generaciones la esencia de la cultura aymara.
hello!,I like your writing very so much! proportion we be in contact extra approximately your post on AOL? I require a specialist on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Having a look ahead to see you.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
I want to show thanks to the writer just for rescuing me from such a setting. Just after surfing around through the search engines and coming across advice which were not productive, I thought my life was well over. Being alive without the approaches to the issues you have resolved by means of this short article is a crucial case, and the ones which could have in a negative way affected my career if I hadn’t discovered your web page. Your own personal talents and kindness in dealing with every part was helpful. I don’t know what I would have done if I had not encountered such a step like this. I can also now look forward to my future. Thank you very much for the reliable and result oriented guide. I won’t be reluctant to propose your web page to anybody who wants and needs guidance about this subject matter.
You are a very intelligent person!
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site 🙂
I cling on to listening to the news talk about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
Helpful info. Fortunate me I discovered your web site unintentionally, and I am stunned why this twist of fate did not came about in advance! I bookmarked it.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Thanks so much for giving everyone remarkably remarkable opportunity to read articles and blog posts from this site. It is usually very pleasant and also stuffed with a good time for me and my office colleagues to visit your web site a minimum of thrice weekly to see the new secrets you have got. Not to mention, I am just certainly contented considering the dazzling inspiring ideas you give. Some 1 facts in this article are clearly the best we have ever had.
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such fantastic information being shared freely out there.
I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
My husband and i were now joyous when Raymond could carry out his reports through your ideas he gained through your site. It is now and again perplexing to just find yourself giving freely key points others might have been selling. And we discover we need the website owner to be grateful to for this. All the illustrations you have made, the easy web site menu, the friendships you will give support to foster – it is most unbelievable, and it is helping our son in addition to our family believe that this matter is enjoyable, which is extremely pressing. Thank you for the whole lot!
whoah this blog is fantastic i like studying your posts. Keep up the good work! You know, a lot of people are searching round for this information, you can help them greatly.
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
MarvelousWonderfulExcellentFabulousSuperb, what a blogweblogwebpagewebsiteweb site it is! This blogweblogwebpagewebsiteweb site providesgivespresents usefulhelpfulvaluable datainformationfacts to us, keep it up.