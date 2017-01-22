Gobernación desarrollará programa de monitores vecinales para enfrentar emergencias en Iquique

Para la Gobernación Provincia de Iquique preparar a la ciudadanía ante eventuales emergencias naturales es un tema prioritario que está en la agenda del gobernador Gonzalo Prieto quien lidera el proyecto de formación de monitores vecinales orientado a fortalecer la preparación, mitigación y capacidad de respuesta frente a emergencias y desastres de origen natural y humano en Iquique.
Para Prieto “la situación que se desea mejorar es la capacidad de respuesta de las personas al enfrentar situaciones de emergencia y desastres, mitigando de esta manera, la consecuencias negativas de estos factores de riesgo”.
El proyecto –sostuvo Gonzalo Prieto- busca preparar a la sociedad civil para enfrentar emergencias durante todos los procesos del manejo del riesgo (antes-durante-después), a fin de lograr una reducción considerable de las pérdidas ocasionadas por los desastres, tanto en términos de vidas como de bienes sociales, económicos y ambientales.
Para ello, se formarán monitores vecinales, “a quienes se capacitará entregándoles información, herramientas e insumos básicos, que les permitan fortalecer su capacidad de resiliencia para manejar y gestionar el riesgo en todas sus etapas”.
Estos monitores vecinales se encargarán de socializar lo aprendido en sus hogares y juntas vecinales, replicando los talleres y su metodología, de modo que cada vecino y vecina de su barrio pueda adquirir la educación necesaria para actuar racionalmente en situaciones de emergencia.
Iniciativa
Para estos cursos se seleccionarán 60 participantes, 40 de la comuna de Iquique y 20 de la comuna de Alto hospicio, a través de convocatoria a una reunión de carácter informativa del proyecto con los dirigentes de las uniones comunales de ambas comunas, para que bajen la información a cada junta vecinal en particular.
Cada junta vecinal inscribirá a los interesados e interesadas, mayores de 18 años, quienes adquirirán la categoría de preseleccionados. Posteriormente, se realizarán entrevistas grupales para determinar a los seleccionados definitivos del proyecto. Estas entrevistas de selección, estarán a cargo de una comisión conformada por el coordinador del proyecto y los profesionales expertos que impartirán las capacitaciones.
Los criterios de selección dependen básicamente de la motivación y competencias (liderazgo y escolaridad mínima necesaria) detectadas en las personas inscritas previamente.
