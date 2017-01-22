INDH participa en examen de Chile ante Comité ONU de los Derechos del Niño

Este jueves el Estado de Chile rindió ante el Comité de Naciones Unidas de los Derechos del Niño (CRC) un examen en el marco del Cuarto y Quinto Informe Periódico de aplicación de la Convención de los Derechos del Niño, instancia a través de la cual el país dio cuenta del cumplimiento actual de las obligaciones emanadas de la ratificación de la Convención de los Derechos del Niño, tratado internacional suscrito por Chile en 1990.
El Instituto Nacional de Derechos Humanos (INDH), representado por su Directora Lorena Fries, participó del encuentro realizado en Ginebra (Suiza), ocasión para la cual el INDH desarrolló un Informe Complementario, cuyo fin fue contribuir al cabal cumplimiento de las obligaciones internacionales del Estado y a la labor del Comité.
En el documento, el INDH sostiene que tras cumplirse 25 años desde la adopción de la Convención sobre los Derechos del Niño (CDN) pueden reconocerse tanto avances como déficits por parte del Estado de Chile en materia de promoción, protección y garantía de los derechos humanos de niños, niñas y adolescentes (NNA).
En primer lugar, el INDH destaca un conjunto de avances legislativos, entre ellos, la publicación de la Ley que establece medidas contra la discriminación, la Ley que modifica las normas sobre protección a la maternidad e incorpora el permiso postnatal parental, la Ley sobre violencia escolar, la Ley que prohíbe el trabajo nocturno a menores de 18 años en establecimientos industriales y comerciales, la Ley que tipifica los delitos de tráfico ilícito de migrantes y trata de personas, la Ley que excluye a los menores de edad de las disposiciones de la legislación sobre delitos terroristas, la Ley que establece normas sobre igualdad de oportunidades e inclusión social de personas con discapacidad y la Ley que otorga protección a los refugiados, incluyendo la disposiciones relativas a la protección de niños, niñas y adolescentes. También, la Ley que crea el Instituto Nacional de Derechos Humanos (INDH).
No obstante, según el Instituto, el Estado chileno aún no cuenta con una política integral de infancia que aborde tanto la promoción como la protección de los derechos de los NNA, ni ha adecuado aún su institucionalidad y sus normas conforme a la Convención de los Derechos del Niño. En particular, el INDH ha planteado su preocupación por los hechos de violencia y las denuncias de abuso sexual contra NNA tanto en los espacios educativos como en los hogares, la vulneración de derechos de NNA indígenas en los contextos de intervenciones policiales en La Araucanía, las restricciones al derecho a la manifestación pacífica que ha afectado a los y las jóvenes estudiantes, así como la vulneración de derechos de los/as jóvenes privados de libertad, entre otros. Las vulneraciones a los derechos de esta población existen y de ellas da cuenta el INDH en el informe que presentará ante el Comité.
Durante su estadía en Ginebra, Lorena Fries, ha sostenido reuniones con la Asociación para la Prevención de la Tortura, con el Comité Internacional de Coordinación de las Instituciones Nacionales para la Promoción y la Protección de los Derechos Humanos, con UNICEF, entre otras entidades.
