Iquique fue epicentro de movimiento telúrico en norte grande con una magnitud 5,1

El sismo fue percibido por los habitantes de las regiones de Tarapacá y Arica-Parinacota este viernes en horas de la tarde.
Un movimiento de mediana intensidad se registró a las 19:32:05 horas de este viernes, con epicentro a 32 kilómetros NO de Iquique, a una profundidad 53,3 km con una magnitud de 5,1 según la información del Centro Sismológico Nacional.
El Servicio Hidrográfico y Oceanográfico de la Armada (SHOA) indicó que las características del sismo NO posee las condiciones necesarias para generar un tsunami en las costas de nuestro país.
Las intensidades en la escala Mercalli, de acuerdo a la Oficina Nacional de Emergencias (Onemi), fueron como sigue:
Región: Arica y Parinacota
Arica: II
Cuya: IV
Región: Tarapacá
Alto Hospicio: V
Huara: IV
Iquique: V
La Tirana: III
Pisagua: IV
Pozo Almonte: III
