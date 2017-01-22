Iquique será sede de Congreso Nacional de Hotelería

El Concejal del Municipio de Iquique, Mauricio Soria Macchiavello, se reunió este jueves con representantes del Gremio Hotelero de Chile para coordinar acciones con respecto al desarrollo del próximo Congreso Nacional de Hoteleros a realizarse el 1 y 2 de octubre próximo en la ciudad, donde Iquique recibirá a más de 300 ejecutivos del rubro a nivel nacional.
Los organizadores señalaron que las condiciones ambientales, climáticas, la infraestructura urbano-turística y de servicios, además de su ubicación estratégica, en Sudamérica, fueron los factores que determinaron en la selección de Iquique para constituirse en sede de la VII versión del Congreso Nacional de Hoteleros de Chile.
Visitarán la región más de 300 ejecutivos de las principales cadenas hoteleras presentes en Chile, quienes analizarán el tema “Turismo: La Nueva Oferta v/s la Nueva Demanda”, un cuestionamiento al cual se enfrentará el sector turístico en los próximos años, a causa de la contracción de la economía nacional y de los países de origen de quienes visitan Chile.
Asimismo se tiene prevista la asistencia de expositores de gran trayectoria nacional e internacional, siendo el Municipio de Iquique patrocinante del evento.
howdy fellow web master! I really like your website! I liked the make of your sidebar.
I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Thank you for every other magnificent article. The place else may anyone get that type of info in such a perfect method of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such information.
Whats Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid different users like its aided me. Good job.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website. I’m hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming also. In fact your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a great example of it.
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Thank you, I have recently been looking for info approximately this topic for a long time and yours is the best I’ve found out so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you certain in regards to the source?
Magnificent web site. Lots of helpful information here. I¡¦m sending it to several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you for your effort!
Just want to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is simply spectacular and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Very good written story. It will be beneficial to anybody who utilizes it, as well as yours truly :). Keep up the good work – i will definitely read more posts.
As a Newbie, I am always searching online for articles that can help me. Thank you
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most guys will agree with your site.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!
IMy partner and IMy spouse and IWe absolutely love your blog and find nearly all ofmany ofa lot ofmost ofthe majority ofalmost all of your post’s to be just whatexactlyprecisely whatwhat preciselyexactly whatjust what I’m looking for. Does oneDo youWould youcan you offer guest writers to write content for youavailable for youfor you personallyfor yourselfto suit your needsin your case? I wouldn’t mind composingcreatingproducingpublishingwriting a post or elaborating on a lot of themany of themost of thesome of thea few of thea number of the subjects you write in relation toconcerningaboutregardingrelated towith regards to here. Again, awesome web sitesiteweblogweb logblogwebsite!