ISL Tarapacá ha devuelto más de 79 millones a cotizantes del Seguro contra Riesgos Laborales

El director regional del Instituto de Seguridad Laboral, Pablo Carreño Prenafeta, sostuvo que hasta la fecha el ISL de Tarapacá ha devuelto un total de 79 millones 877 mil pesos a las empresas que se han comprometido con la seguridad y salud de sus trabajadoras y trabajadores. Todo, gracias a la devolución de excesos por pagos del Seguro Social Contra Riesgos de Accidentes del Trabajo y Enfermedades Profesionales.
“Desde que comenzamos el proceso de devoluciones a fines del año pasado hemos logrado que un total de 90 empresas finalicen con éxito el trámite que les permite acceder a un retorno de dinero tras haber cotizado entre los años 2010 y septiembre del 2015, una cifra que buscamos incrementar rápidamente, puesto que el número total de empresas que pueden optar al beneficio en la región asciende a 403”, señaló Carreño, quien hizo un llamado para que los empresarios ingresen al portal www.isl.gob.cl y conozcan si forman parte de los más de 23 mil empleadores beneficiados con este proceso a nivel nacional.
“Una vez en la página del ISL deben acceder al link denominado devolución de excesos para verificar, a través del RUT de la empresa, si forman parte de los beneficiarios que deberán retirar un total de 194 millones 618 mil 683 pesos en la región”, dijo el director del ISL, quien destacó que los montos pagados hasta el momento equivalen al 40.72%.
De igual forma el director del ISL local recomendó realizar rápidamente el trámite, puesto que advirtió que la devolución sólo se extenderá hasta el jueves 31 de marzo, fecha en la que impostergablemente vence el plazo de esta iniciativa histórica que supone la devolución de más de seis mil millones de pesos.
“Debido a que hay 339 empresas de Iquique, 30 de Alto Hospicio, 14 de Pozo Almonte, tres de Huara y dos de La Tirana, así como otros de Chanavaya, Chanavayita y Tres Islas, es que hemos realizado visitas y coordinaciones con cinco municipios, de manera de obtener un mapeo de las empresas que posteriormente hemos visitado para instarlos a que realicen los trámites, los que podrán replicarse en julio de este mismo año”, cerró la autoridad local.
