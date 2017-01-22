Mediante gestión de CONADI fondos ALMA financiarán el primer cine para San Pedro de Atacama

Gracias al apoyo de las instituciones vinculadas con el proyecto astronómico ALMA, las comunidades del interior contarán con una alternativa cultural y recreacional.
Tres importantes proyectos sociales serán financiados gracias a los aportes de las instituciones internacionales que operan el proyecto astronómico ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array), y que vienen a significar un avance para las comunidades miembros de Atacama La Grande.
En total, son cerca de 188 millones de pesos que se desglosan en aportes de AUI por 118 mil dólares, ESO con 103 mil euros y NAOJ que dona 77 mil dólares, instituciones que forman parte del convenio entre ALMA y CONADI que financian iniciativas de orden social, educacional, salud y deporte.
Durante el último encuentro de la mesa que define el uso de las asignaciones, que fue encabezada por el gobernador, Claudio Lagos, se aprobó el apoyo para la construcción del primer cine para la comuna de San Pedro de Atacama.
El proyecto que tiene un costo de 143 millones de pesos, contará con un aporte de 38 millones de pesos que se invertirán al interior del auditorio del Escuela E-26, lo cual fue solicitado por el Centro General de Padres, quienes esperan ofrecer un espacio de cultura y esparcimiento que esta localidad no tiene y que también podría ser una oportunidad de emprendimiento para ellos.
Dentro de la iniciativa, se contempla mejorar las instalaciones de este auditorio, contando además con la asesoría de un ingeniero en sonido que definirá la capacidad del lugar para ofrecer un espectáculo de calidad a los espectadores, comprando equipos de primera generación, pero conservando la dualidad del centro de reuniones original.
La encargada de la Oficina El Loa de la Conadi, Liliana Cortez, señaló: “que desde hace varios años que el proyecto ALMA dentro de su plan de integración a la comunidad, ofrece un importante número de fondos para que las comunidades indígenas que son adyacentes a sus labores puedan realizar proyectos personales, siendo uno de ellos, la entrega de atención dental en localidades de San Pedro de Atacama, entre muchas otros proyectos”.
Otros proyectos
Otra de las iniciativas atacameñas que contarán con financiamiento, está la construcción de un centro para el desarrollo social de la Comunidad Atacameña de Coyo, correspondiente a su tercera etapa por un total 7 millones 145 mil pesos, para la compra de implementación.
Finalmente, está Ckausatur mejoramiento del escenario del Club Estrella e Implementación, con un valor total de 4 millones de pesos para optimizar de sus instalaciones durante el presente año. Estas y otras ideas son financiadas por aportes de privados del proyecto ALMA que apoyan el desarrollo de sus comunidades vecinas al tiempo que observan las estrellas.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually know what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also talk over with my website =). We will have a hyperlink change agreement among us!
Definitely, what a magnificent site and informative posts, I surely will bookmark your website.Have an awsome day!
Hi my family member! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include approximately all important infos. I¡¦d like to look extra posts like this .
Hello. excellent job. I did not expect this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this post is awesome, great written and include approximately all important infos. I¡¦d like to see extra posts like this .
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
I simply needed to say thanks yet again. I’m not certain the things that I would have sorted out without the suggestions shown by you on that subject. It was the depressing concern in my circumstances, however , discovering the very well-written tactic you treated the issue took me to leap with fulfillment. I am happy for your guidance and wish you find out what an amazing job you’re getting into instructing men and women thru your webpage. I know that you haven’t got to know any of us.
Good write-up, I¡¦m regular visitor of one¡¦s web site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I am commenting to let you be aware of what a nice encounter my child enjoyed visiting your web page. She mastered a lot of things, not to mention how it is like to possess a very effective coaching heart to get many more completely know just exactly chosen impossible subject matter. You really exceeded her desires. Many thanks for churning out those essential, dependable, informative and in addition unique guidance on the topic to Evelyn.
Thanks for some other excellent article. Where else may anyone get that type of info in such a perfect manner of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the search for such information.
Valuable information. Lucky me I discovered your website unintentionally, and I am shocked why this twist of fate didn’t took place earlier! I bookmarked it.
Great website! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for info about this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I have discovered till now. However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you certain in regards to the source?
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
Nice blog here! Additionally your site a lot up fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your associate link for your host? I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Thanks for any other informative website. The place else could I get that type of info written in such a perfect manner? I’ve a challenge that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article is awesome, nice written and come with almost all vital infos. I¡¦d like to see extra posts like this .
Everything is very open with a very clearclearprecisereally clear explanationdescriptionclarification of the issueschallenges. It was trulyreallydefinitely informative. Your website isYour site is very usefulvery helpfulextremely helpfuluseful. Thanks forThank you forMany thanks for sharing!