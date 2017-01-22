Ministro de Defensa Nacional saluda a la Fuerza Aérea de Chile en su 86° Aniversario

El 21 de marzo, la Fuerza Aérea de Chile cumple 86 años de vida. El origen de esta Institución en 1930, estuvo ligado a quién fuera su primer Comandante en Jefe y el primer subsecretario de la recién creada subsecretaría de Aviación del Ministerio de Guerra y Marina, el Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez.
En esta importante fecha de conmemoración, el Ministro de Defensa, José Antonio Gómez, saluda a la Fuerza Aérea de Chile al cumplir 86 años al servicio de cada uno de los habitantes de nuestro país.
“La Fuerza Aérea de Chile es una Institución que actúa en el ámbito nacional en los momentos de mayor necesidad y genera la inmediata conectividad en casos de catástrofe. Asimismo, en función de colaborar con los ciudadanos realiza diversos operativos médicos en los pueblos más aislados del país”, afirmó el Secretario de Estado.
En relación a la incorporación femenina a las filas de la Fuerza Aérea, el ministro Gómez destacó que “la institución no es ajena a los cambios culturales de la sociedad chilena en las últimas décadas. Así lo demuestra la inclusión de las mujeres a su rama. En el 2000, la Escuela de Aviación recibió al primer curso de cadetes femeninas. La carrera militar femenina permite ascender hasta comandante en jefe igual que la de sus pares masculinos”.
El Ministro de Defensa, también tuvo palabras para destacar el gran aporte de esta Institución en la Antártica: “la FACH aporta al desarrollo nacional a través de la exploración, fijación de hitos soberanos y consolidación de nuestra presencia en el territorio antártico. Hoy cuando muchos países tiene interés por el continente blanco, mantener unidas las bases permanentes nacionales, participando en las operaciones hacia el interior hasta el mismo Polo Sur, asegurando e impulsando nuevas investigaciones e innovaciones científicas tanto nacionales como internacionales son relevantes”.
Al finalizar, la máxima autoridad ministerial destacó la importancia de la próxima edición de la Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio, FIDAE 2016, a realizarse entre el 29 de marzo y el 3 de abril: “la FACH mostrará una vez más su liderazgo siendo la primera feria de su tipo en la región y la más reconocida a nivel mundial por su prestigio y liderazgo en los ámbitos de la aeronáutica, la defensa y el espacio. Y esta FIDAE 2016 como las anteriores está abierta a las familias chilenas”.
