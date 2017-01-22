Ministro Pedro Güiza Gutiérrez asume presidencia de Corte de Apelaciones de Iquique

En la ocasión, la presidenta saliente, Mirta Chamorro, presentó la cuenta de la gestión desarrollada durante 2015, destacando los esfuerzos que el Poder Judicial se encuentra desarrollando para acercar el quehacer de los tribunales a la ciudadanía.
Con el cambio de mando de la presidencia de la Corte de Apelaciones de Iquique y la entrega de la cuenta pública correspondiente a la gestión 2015, se inauguró oficialmente el Año Judicial 2016 en la capital regional. La ceremonia se desarrolló en la Sala de Pleno del tribunal de alzada, lugar donde la ministra Mirta Chamorro Pinto entregó el mando al ministro Pedro Güiza Gutiérrez.
En la ocasión, la ministra Chamorro presentó la cuenta de la gestión que encabezó como presidenta de la Corte durante 2015, destacando los esfuerzos que el Poder Judicial se encuentra desarrollando para acercar el quehacer de los tribunales a la ciudadanía y coadyuvando, especialmente, en la formación cívica de la comunidad escolar.
Entre las acciones desplegadas el año pasado, la ministra Chamorro recordó que la Corte de Apelaciones de Iquique abrió por primera vez sus puertas a la comunidad, en el marco de las celebraciones del Día del Patrimonio Cultural; recibió la visita del Bus de la Justicia, que durante tres días efectuó una gira por diversas localidades de la región, entre ellas Pisagua, Alto Hospicio y Chanavayita; la apertura de espacios de difusión cultural, como la exposición efectuada por el Archivo Regional en la plazuela del Centro de Justicia; y el primer taller para periodistas, orientado a entregarles herramientas para facilitar la comprensión y difusión de conceptos y actuaciones judiciales que, habitualmente, tienen cobertura en los medios de comunicación locales.
Respecto de la gestión jurisdiccional y administrativa durante su presidencia, la ministra Chamorro indicó que “la jurisdicción se encuentra ordenada y al día”.
Asimismo, resaltó la creación del Juzgado de Letras de Familia, Garantía y del Trabajo, con asiento en la comuna de Alto Hospicio, lo que “representa la culminación de años de gestiones llevados a cabo por el tribunal pleno de esta corte, que viene a materializar un anhelo de larga data de los habitantes de esa comuna, procurando la satisfacción de sus necesidades de tutela judicial efectiva”, afirmó.
Otra importante medida que resaltó la ministra fue la dictación de la ley que permite aumentar la dotación en dos jueces en el Juzgado de Garantía y el Tribunal de Juicio Oral en lo Penal de la ciudad.
Nuevo presidente
En tanto, el ministro Pedro Güiza se mostró orgulloso de asumir, nuevamente, la presidencia de la Corte de Apelaciones de Iquique –cargo que ejerció en el 2008– y enumeró los desafíos que enfrentará en su nuevo mandato, tales como: la puesta en marcha del juzgado de Alto Hospicio y la próxima entrada en vigencia de la ley sobre tramitación electrónica, “con lo que se pone la tecnología al servicio de la sustanciación de los procedimientos judiciales, del mismo modo que ya ocurre en materia penal, de familia y laboral, incorporando el ‘expediente digital’ a las materias civiles y de conocimiento de la Corte Suprema y las Cortes de Apelaciones, significando un ahorro de costos y una disminución en los tiempos de tramitación”.
Recordó que el Poder Judicial ha elaborado un plan estratégico 2015-2020, que establece metas y objetivos claros, orientados a entregar un servicio de excelencia a los usuarios de la administración de la justicia; y que se cuenta también con un plan de comunicaciones, “que esperamos seguir implementando a fin que la ciudadanía observe la independencia e imparcialidad con que actúan los jueces (…) e incrementar el conocimiento de sus derechos y obligaciones como ciudadanos”.
En la ceremonia se tomó juramento, además, a dos de los tres abogados integrantes del tribunal de alzada 2016: Hans Mundaca Assmussen y Marcela Wachtendorff Valencia; y se distinguió a los funcionarios jubilados el año pasado y aquellos que destacaron en su labor en los diversos tribunales de la jurisdicción.
