Minvu y Senadis instruyen a personal municipal y de servicios públicos en accesibilidad universal

Participaron representantes de Direcciones de Obras y Secretaría de Planificación de todos los municipios de la región, además de encargados de programas de Espacios Públicos, Barrios y Proyectos Ciudad del Minvu, de regiones de Arica-Parinacota, Antofagasta y Tarapacá.
Un total 50 participantes representantes de los municipios de Iquique, Alto Hospicio, Pica y Pozo Almonte, además de los funcionarios encargados de los programas de Espacios Públicos, Quiero Mi Barrio y Parques de los Servius y las Seremis de Vivienda y Urbanismo de las regiones de Arica-Parinacota, Antofagasta y Tarapacá, participaron del Seminario “Nuevas Normas para Ciudades Accesibles”, organizado por el Minvu y el Servicio Nacional de Discapacidad (Senadis). La actividad, que se realiza a lo largo del país, tuvo como objetivo difundir los cambios que este Ministerio está introduciendo a la a actual Ordenanza de Urbanismo y Construcciones (OGUC), para propiciar una mejor accesibilidad en la ciudad a personas con discapacidad.
El Seremi de Vivienda y Urbanismo, Ricardo Carvajal y la Directora Regional de Senadis, Nélida Díaz, destacaron el perfeccionamiento que tendrá la Ordenanza, que en definitiva permitirá construir ciudades más vivibles para todos, sin exclusión para quienes tiene problemas de visión o desplazamiento. “Por mandato de la Presidenta Michelle Bachelet, el Minvu está abocado a la labor de hacer ciudades más integradas y accesibles, eso implica ampliar los estándares que se manejan para sacar adelante distintos proyectos en el espacio público urbano. El diseño y planificación de nuestras ciudades debe representar la diversidad de nuestra sociedad, así evitamos la segregación de los más vulnerables y no generamos inequidad urbana. Por ello los hemos convocado en este seminario, para poder analizar este tema y entre todos los actores, aportar a este necesario cambio que permitirá que nuestro país cumpla en forma eficaz con la Ley 20.422 que establece normas sobre igualdad de oportunidades e inclusión social de personas con discapacidad”, indicó Ricardo Carvajal.
La autoridad destacó en este sentido, la actualización del Manual de Recomendaciones de Diseño de Vialidad Urbana hecho por el Minvu, donde se incluyó la utilización de la Huella Podo táctil, que permite el desplazamiento de personas con discapacidad visual, trabajada en coordinación con Senadis. “Esa modificación actualmente es utilizada en todas las obras que este Ministerio realiza a lo largo del país”, dijo.
En complemento con lo anterior, la directora Regional de Senadis, relevó la importancia de que Chile sea una sociedad respetuosa de todas las diferencias. “Es muy importante para nuestra sociedad ser empáticos con el tema de la inclusión y ser voceros de ello. Hace poco se inauguró una plaza de juegos inclusivos y a un mes de ello, ya tuvo daños. Debemos sentirnos partes de los cambios. Debemos seguir trabajando y avanzar hacia una ciudad más inclusiva, más accesibles, menos prejuiciosa, donde todos podamos circular, pero hacerlo con seguridad”, indicó Nélida Díaz.
Durante la jornada, los asistentes pudieron capacitarse en las nuevas normas aplicables a espacio público, edificio público y edificio existente.
