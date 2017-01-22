MOVILH solicita a presidente del Senado y Cámara para impedir ingreso de pastor Soto

Movilh responsabilizó al diputado Sabag de los incidentes protagonizados por Soto en la Cámara de Diputados.
El Movimiento de Integración y Liberación Homosexual (Movilh) solicitó hoy a la presidenta del Senado, Isabel Allende, y al presidente de la Cámara de Diputados, Aldo Cornejo, que impidan el acceso del pastor Javier Soto al Congreso Nacional, en especial cuando se discutan leyes que involucren a la diversidad sexual.
“Nuestra organización, y especial nuestro activista Rolando Jiménez, hemos sido víctimas de los más brutales ataques de parte de este sujeto que se dice pastor. Jiménez, ha sido perseguido por cuadras, ha sido literalmente encerrado por Soto y sus seguidores cuando ha estado solo y ha sido tratado de inmundo y pedófilo. Más aún, Soto llegó ayer hasta nuestra sede, atemorizado a jóvenes LGBTI, y ha usado, en cada de una de sus violentas intervenciones el logo de nuestra organización”, sostuvo el Movilh en carta dirigida a Allende y Rincón, donde incluyó vínculos a videos sobre lo expuesto.
“Hoy este pastor ha insultado a diputados en el Congreso Nacional, nuevamente portando carteles con nuestra organización y haciendo repetidas e insultantes nuevas menciones contra Jiménez, a quien ya ha acosado a niveles extremos e intolerables”, indicó el presidente del Movilh, Ramón Gómez.
El dirigente añadió que “esta promoción del odio no puede ser permitida en el Congreso Nacional. Repudiamos al diputado Jorge Sabag por invitar a este funesto personaje al Congreso Nacional y por sentarlo al lado de quienes promovemos en forma pacífica la igualdad de derechos. Todo atropello que hoy provocó Soto es responsabilidad también de Sabag. Con la misma fuerza, exigimos a ustedes impidan el ingreso de Soto al Congreso Nacional, como una señal de respeto a la propias instituciones que presiden, a la ciudadanía y a sectores históricamente discriminados.”.
En carta dirigida a Allende y Cornejo el Movilh puntualizó que “ya no se trata sólo de garantizar el respeto, sino que también la integridad física y psicológica de las personas”.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one today..
What i do not understood is in reality how you are not actually a lot more neatly-preferred than you might be now. You are so intelligent. You recognize therefore considerably in the case of this matter, produced me for my part believe it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t involved except it¡¦s one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs great. All the time care for it up!
I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The website style is perfect, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
Awsome post and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
We areWe’re a group of volunteers and startingopening a new scheme in our community. Your siteweb sitewebsite providedoffered us with valuable informationinfo to work on. You haveYou’ve done an impressivea formidable job and our wholeentire community will be gratefulthankful to you.