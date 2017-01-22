Parlamentarios solicitan a Presidenta Bachelet fomentar uso de plantas desalinizadoras en diversas regiones

El diputado de Tarapacá Renzo Trisotti, junto a un grupo multisectorial de parlamentarios pidió a la Mandataria considerar un estudio e implementación de plantas desaladoras a largo del país.
No se entiende al Gobierno quien en los últimos cinco meses el Ministerio de Obras Públicas ha dictado cinco decretos de zonas de escasez hídricas en el país, situación que se suma a la realidad minera del norte grande, que utiliza gran cantidad del vital elemento para sus faenas. Es por esto que el diputado de Tarapacá, Renzo Trisotti, junto a parlamentarios de todos los sectores, solicitaron formalmente a la Presidenta de la República, contemplar dentro del Plan Nacional Contra la Sequía, el estudio para implementar y construir prontamente plantas desalinizadoras en las regiones del país, pues no basta reconocer el hecho de escasez hídrica, junto con ello hay que tomar medidas concretas que entreguen soluciones reales al problema y una solución son estas plantas desalinizadoras.
“Sabemos que Tarapacá posee importantes yacimientos mineros, que si bien aportan a la economía y desarrollo del país, también consumen gran cantidad de agua existente en acuíferos y napas subterráneas del Tamarugal, por eso es importante que la Presidenta considere esta iniciativa que busca posibilitar la implementación privada y pública de estas instalaciones”, expresó en la oportunidad Trisotti.
Respecto al Plan Nacional anunciado por el oficialismo en marzo del presente año, que contempla una inversión de $105 mil millones de pesos, el parlamentario por Tarapacá expresó la necesidad de contemplar entre sus acciones, iniciativas que apunten directamente a asegurar el consumo humano y agrícola de diversas zonas del país.
“Tarapacá por ejemplo posee zonas como Camiña, Mamiña, Pica, entre otras, donde su principal fuente laborar y de desarrollo es la agricultura, la que constantemente se ve amenazada por la sequía y el alto consumo de agua que las mineras del sector realizan. Por eso es importante que tanto, el gobierno y las empresas privadas, comiencen a considerar seriamente la pronta instalación de este tipo de plantas”, agregó.
Finalmente el parlamento expresó que en este ámbito, la implementación de nuevas tecnologías siempre busca optimizar los recursos naturales y por sobre todo mejorar la calidad de vida de la comunidad.
Cabe mencionar que a lo largo del mundo, existen países como Australia o Qatar que en sus principales ciudades poseen este tipo de plantas, optimizando las diversas industrias y la utilización del agua.
