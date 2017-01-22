PDI decomisó juguetes falsificados en Zona Franca de Iquique

La incautación fue realizada por la Brigada Investigadora de Delitos en Recintos Portuarios de la Policía de Investigaciones en la I Región, especies falsificadas avaluadas en 145 millones de pesos.
Detectives de la Brigada Investigadora de Delitos en Recintos Portuarios (Briderpo) Iquique, en el cumplimiento de sus funciones, luego de recibir una instrucción particular emanada desde la Fiscalía Local de Iquique, se dirigieron hasta una empresa ubicada en el Recinto Amurallado de Zofri, donde un ciudadano de nacionalidad chilena, usuario Zofri mantenía mercadería correspondiente a juguetes con impresiones de afamados personajes como Superman, Spiderman, Ironman, Batman y Mi Villano Favorito, entre otros, configurándose una infracción a la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, por lo cual el usuario tras reconocer el hecho entregó en forma voluntaria las 26.400 especies infractoras, las cuales mantienen un avaluó de 145 millones de pesos, siendo incautadas por los efectivos policiales y quedando éste en calidad de depositario provisional de las mismas, a la espera de lo que finalice la investigación.
En tal contexto el Jefe (S) de la Briderpo Iquique, Subcomisario Guillermo Durán manifestó: “La PDI cuenta con esta Brigada especial, la cual investiga delitos relacionados con el Contrabando y la Infracción a la Ley de propiedad Intelectual e Industrial, es así que en esta oportunidad se dio cumplimiento a una instrucción emanada del Ministerio Público, que guarda relación con un imputado usuario de Zofri, quien aprovechando su condición importó estas especies desde China, las cuales son imitativas de sus originales, habiéndose declarado como especies genéricas, infringiendo con ello la ley de Propiedad Intelectual al usar diseños no autorizados”.
