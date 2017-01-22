PDI neutraliza nuevo punto de microtráfico en comuna de Alto Hospicio

Grupo MT0 de la PDI, neutraliza otro punto de venta de droga en pequeñas cantidades en la comuna de Alto Hospicio, sacando de circulación mil 200 dosis de droga.
Detectives del Equipo Microtráfico Cero (MT0) de la Brigada de Investigación Criminal Alto Hospicio, conforme una investigación desarrollada en conjunto con la fiscalía local de esa comuna, lograron obtener diversos medios de prueba que permitían establecer que en un inmueble de una población de la comuna, se dedicaban a la comercialización de drogas, tanto en el día como en horas de la noche, por lo cual en virtud a los antecedentes recopilados, el Ministerio Público gestionó una Orden Judicial de Entrada y Registro para el domicilio en cuestión, la que facultó a los Detectives su ingreso al mismo, donde lograron la detención de cuatro hombres, entre ellos uno menor de edad, por el delito flagrante de infracción a la Ley 20.000, a quienes se les incautó; dinero de baja denominación, junto a especies para dosificar droga, así como diversos envoltorios de papel y bolsas de polietileno transparente en las cuales contenían 603 gramos, de cannabis sativa y 40 gramos, de cocaína base.
Los imputados, de los cuales solo uno mantenían antecedentes policiales, por instrucción del fiscal de turno, fueron puestos a disposición del Juzgado de Garantía de Iquique, para la correspondiente audiencia de control de detención.
Con el trabajo desarrollado por los Detectives se logró sacar de circulación mil 200 dosis de droga, anulando un punto de venta de sustancia ilícita en la población la Negra, comuna de Alto Hospicio, inmueble que generaba gran sensación de inseguridad en los vecinos del sector.
El Jefe de la Brigada de Investigación Criminal Alto Hospicio, Subprefecto Juan Gajardo, al respecto manifestó que “la PDI este año lanzo este plan comunal antidrogas denominado MT0, cuyo objetivo principal es desbaratar pequeñas organizaciones que se dediquen al tráfico de droga al detalle, como el caso aquí presente donde se logró detener a un grupo familiar, imputados en el delito de infracción a la Ley 20.000, por lo que hacemos un llamado a la comunidad a efectuar las denuncias en este tipo de delitos, lo cual incluso, pueden realizar de forma anónima a nuestro fono 134, o en nuestros cuarteles policiales.
Asimismo a través del fono 6004000101 que corresponde al Programa “Denuncia Seguro”, el cual funciona las 24 horas, y garantiza el anonimato absoluto”. Agregando que varios de los procedimientos de este tipo muchas veces han sido generados a través de este canal.
