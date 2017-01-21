Con un 88% de respaldo, los militantes del Partido Radical ratificaron el cambio de nombre del PR, tras un plebiscito realizado a lo largo del país.
Con esto, se deja atrás el nombre de “Partido Radical Social Demócrata” y pasa a llamarse “Partido Radical de Chile”.
Así lo dio a conocer el Presidente del PR Ernesto Velasco, el pasado viernes 3 de julio señalando “correligionarios y correligionarias, hoy el radicalismo ha realizado un gran plebiscito donde mayoritariamente se aprobó la opción de que volvamos a llamarnos Partido Radical de Chile de acuerdo a lo resuelto en nuestra Convención Nacional y el Consejo General”.
“Esto es volver a nuestros orígenes, a lo que nuestros fundadores crearon en 1863. De pie radicales, chilenos de pie. Unos en la idea y otros en la acción. Abierta la izquierda sobre el corazón. Un abrazo grande y un gran triunfo al radicalismo”.
Los resultados totales serán entregados por los miembros de la Junta Electoral Nacional al Servicio Electoral, el que dará curso legal al cambio de nombre.
