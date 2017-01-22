Policía de Investigaciones de Tarapacá continua con despliegue de busqueda por José Vergara

Continúan las labores de búsqueda y tareas investigativas por arte de la PDI, tendientes al esclarecimiento del hecho.
Transcurridos 60 días desde la desaparición de José Antonio Vergara Espinoza, hecho ocurrido en la comuna de Alto Hospicio, la PDI ha desplegado una serie de servicios y operativos especiales, tendientes a la ubicación de esta persona, los que han contado con la participación de personal especializado de la Brigada de Ubicación de Personas, ejemplares caninos especialistas en el rastreo de cadáveres, además del apoyo de otras instituciones, como Intendencia Regional de Tarapacá, Ejército y Armada de Chile, Bomberos y Municipalidad de Alto Hospicio.
Asimismo se mantiene un equipo interdisciplinario dirigido por la Brigada de Homicidios Iquique. Estos operativos, han permitido inspeccionar más de 90 piques, abarcando aproximadamente 450 kilómetros cuadrados de superficie en el sector de Huantajaya y Caleta Buena, todos estos trabajos coordinados con el Ministerio Público.
En este contexto, la PDI ha desplegado diversos recursos a fin de obtener resultados positivos en la labor encomendada, sin embargo éstos han resultado infructuosos hasta el momento, no obstante, se mantienen las tareas investigativas en el caso, trabajando los efectivos policiales minuciosamente todas las hipótesis al respecto. Por otra parte, se encuentran planificadas nuevas búsquedas en los próximos días, las cuales nuevamente serán apoyadas con los ejemplares caninos especializados, pertenecientes a la Región Metropolitana. Adicionalmente, se han empadronado múltiples lugares, especialmente el borde costero de la región.
El Laboratorio de Criminalística Regional, a través de su sección Planimetría Forense, confeccionó un proyectado con la imagen del rostro de José Vergara, el cual contiene modificaciones en sus características principales, imagen que será utilizada en una nueva campaña en su búsqueda a nivel regional y nacional.
Asimismo, durante estas últimas semanas psicólogos de la PDI han asistido a los familiares de José Vergara, con el fin de prestar apoyo especializado en el enfrentamiento de este tipo de temas y contención ante el suceso acaecido.
