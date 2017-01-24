Política nacional está dedica a empatar y no a los problemas reales asegura Rafael Montes

El Presidente de la Cámara de Comercio de Iquique, Rafael Montes, manifestó que mientras la política nacional se dedica a empatar en hechos que han desprestigiado al país en el extranjero y especialmente en la comunidad nacional. “Los chilenos estamos cansados de tanto hecho reñido con la ética, la moral y la legalidad vigente”, manifestó el dirigente gremial.
La política nacional en los últimos meses sólo se ha dedicado a buscar situaciones de empate. Me refiero a los casos “Penta-Gate” y posteriormente al caso Yate y al “Nuera-Gate”. Si bien es cierto existen disputas entre políticos de ambos sectores, las que serían comprensibles por posiciones partidarias, pero lo ocurrido pasa por alto los problemas reales que tiene la gente común y corriente. Estas situaciones que han salido a la pública luz le hacen muy mal al país, puesto que la reputación de nuestros políticos está cada día más por el suelos y los problemas de los que se deben hacer cargos los políticos son los problemas de la señora “Juanita”, vale decir, en la farmacias no hay remedios baratos, la calidad de la salud es pésima sobre todo en regiones, las jubilaciones bajísimas, en el COMPIN se demoran meses en pagar las licencias médicas, las isapres suben los planes; el problema de la delincuencia, el microtráfico instalado en las poblaciones, etc.
Estos son los problemas reales de la gente. Hoy, los parlamentarios y políticos no están discutiendo estos temas, están tratando de empatar en situaciones que afectan severamente la imagen de Chile, las personas comunes y corrientes tienen que seguir sobreviviendo. Los políticos aún no entienden que se deben a la gente que los eligió y no andar defendiendo causas perdidas, detalló el dirigente gremial.
Finalmente, Montes añadió que “los políticos descuidan la democracia y están socavando sus cimientos y por ente sus pilares pueden caer en cualquier momento. Hago un llamado a trabajar por la gente, sobre todo por la gente de nuestra región que, aparte de lidiar con todo esta pelea del empate entre unos y otros, debe sufrir las consecuencias del centralismo”.
