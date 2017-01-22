Presidente de Renovación Nacional pide urgencia para proyecto que sanciona carreras clandestinas

Cristián Monckeberg busca reactivar iniciativa que crea figura penal para quienes participen de dicha actividad, sancionándolos con días de presidio, multas y suspensión de licencia. Además plantea que los fotorradares de concesionarias puedan utilizarse como medio de prueba.
Con la intención de hacer frente a las carreras clandestinas de automóviles que se realizan en el país, el diputado y presidente de Renovación Nacional, Cristián Monckeberg, reflotó un proyecto que ya había presentado en julio de 2013.
“Hace tiempo que vengo diciendo que hay que ponerle freno a este peligroso jueguito que son las carreras de autos”, aseguró Monckeberg.
Sin embargo, el parlamentario reconoce que “no es un tema fácil, porque en nuestra normativa no existe una sanción para este tipo de actos, más allá del exceso de velocidad”.
Es por eso que el timonel RN exige que se le ponga urgencia a la iniciativa que busca crear la figura penal de “carrera de velocidad”, que acarrea penas desde 61 hasta 540 días de presidio, multas de 5 a 20 UTM y suspensión de licencia de conducir de 4 meses a un año a quienes participen de dichos eventos.
De igual forma, la propuesta plantea conceder valor probatorio a los registros que permitan sancionar el exceso de velocidad, cuando se obtengan a través de fotorradares operados por funcionarios de las empresas concesionarias.
Y es que Monckeberg explicó que “actualmente es común encontrarse con que la Fiscalía no puede establecer si algunos hechos denunciados se enmarcan dentro de estas carreras clandestinas, ante lo cual sería muy útil aprovechar los fotorradares de las concesionarias para que puedan ocuparse tal como se hace hoy con los operados por Carabineros y el Ministerio de Transportes”.
Asimismo el proyecto califica como falta grave la conducción dentro de los límites de velocidad, pero participando de las mencionadas carreras, castigando el actuar temerario y el peligro al que se expone a otros conductores y/o peatones.
Finalmente el texto también apunta a los organizadores de las carreras de velocidad, o a quienes faciliten vehículos o infraestructura, a sabiendas de su uso prohibido, haciéndolos responsables a estos de los daños y perjuicios que tengan lugar con ocasión de carreras no autorizadas.
“No queremos tener que ser testigos de más muertes de personas que no tienen nada que ver con la peligrosa diversión de unos pocos. Hay que pisar el acelerador a fondo, pero contra las carreras clandestinas”, remató el mandamás de RN.
