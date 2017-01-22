Programa “Prende verano” invita a participar de las actividades gratuitas en Iquique y Alto Hospicio

Talleres gratuitos de yoga en Iquique y entradas liberadas a piscinas municipales, son parte de la programación de “Prende Tu Verano” del Instituto Nacional de la Juventud y Elige Vivir Sano.
Durante todos los martes y jueves desde las 18:00 a 19:30 horas, en la playa de Cavancha, se desarrollarán los talleres gratuitos de yoga que ofrece el Ministerio de Desarrollo Social, a través del Instituto Nacional de la Juventud y Elige vivir Sano, de los cuales podrán disfrutar todos los jóvenes de la región.
Camila Castillo Guerrero, Directora Regional de INJUV, invitó a los jóvenes a participar de esta iniciativa. “Queremos, como institución, entregar alternativas para complementar las actividades que desarrollan los jóvenes durante el verano. Esperamos que puedan aprovechar el tiempo extra que tienen en esta época y además invitar a toda la comunidad de la región”.
También, recalcó las actividades que se realizarán en Alto Hospicio. “El próximo jueves 11 de Febrero estaremos en la piscina municipal de El Boro junto a otros servicios públicos que invitaremos. Quienes asistan disfrutarán de instancias recreativas y accederán a la oferta programática de la Seremi de Justicia, Energía, Medio Ambiente, CAJTA y Registro Civil”.
Agregó que “lo mismo se realizará en la piscina municipal de La Pampa el próximo viernes 12 de Febrero y que en ambos casos será de 15:00 a 18:00 horas. Por otro lado, la Municipalidad de Alto Hospicio otorgará la gratuidad en las entradas para quienes asistan”.
“Prende Tu Verano” se enmarca en el programa “Chile Celebra el Verano”. Este último es una invitación del Gobierno de la Presidenta Michelle Bachelet y tiene como objetivo disfrutar del periodo estival a través de actividades gratuitas y familiares a los largo del país.
En total son más de 600 eventos artísticos, musicales, deportivos y de servicios que están a disposición de todos y todas los chilenos. Para mayor información sobre las actividades pueden visitar la página web www.chilecelebra.gob.cl.
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem along with your web site in internet explorer, could test this¡K IE still is the marketplace leader and a large component to other people will pass over your magnificent writing because of this problem.
I discovered your blog post site on google and appearance many of your early posts. Always maintain on the really good operate. I just now extra increase your Feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading much more within you down the road!…
Nice weblog here! Additionally your website loads up fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate link in your host? I want my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
Hi there very cool web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally¡KI am glad to find numerous helpful info right here in the publish, we want work out extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
I am only writing to let you understand what a awesome experience our princess experienced studying your web site. She realized so many pieces, including what it is like to have an amazing coaching mood to make the mediocre ones just understand a variety of extremely tough topics. You undoubtedly surpassed our expected results. Thank you for coming up with such effective, dependable, educational and also fun tips on this topic to Sandra.
I am no longer certain where you are getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend a while finding out much more or understanding more. Thank you for great information I was in search of this information for my mission.
Hello nice article, I just navigating the information for obtaining an inspiration or an remarkable article. Significant post, express gratitude for sharing. Roberta
HiWhat’s upHi thereHello friendsmatescolleagues, its greatenormousimpressivewonderfulfantastic articlepostpiece of writingparagraph regardingconcerningabouton the topic of educationteachingtutoringcultureand fullycompletelyentirely explaineddefined, keep it up all the time.