Se definieron finalistas comunales del campeonato de fútbol Copa Collahuasi

Con la definición de los finalistas comunales se acerca el término de la Copa Collahuasi, campeonato de fútbol en el que participan 40 equipos representantes de Iquique, Alto Hospicio, Pica y Pozo Almonte.
El reciente fin de semana los resultados indicaron que en definición a penales entre Rancagua Sport y Unión, éste último va a la final por Iquique, debiendo competir con el equipo Rubén Donoso que superó a Yungay. Por Alto Hospicio los finalistas son Rapa Nui tras triunfar ante Santa Marta y Huracán que ganó a última Esperanza.
En la provincia del Tamarugal los seleccionados para final de Pica son los equipos San Isidro y San Andres, quienes ganaron a 1°de Mayo y Napoly respectivamente. En Pozo Almonte deberán enfrentarse en la final comunal los equipos Pozo Almonte y Norte Andino B, quienes dejaron en el camino a Norte Andino A y Maestranza respectivamente.
Han sido 1000 los jugadores adultos, distribuidos en 40 equipos, los que han dado vida a la competencia 2014, de los cuales 10 han representado a Iquique, 15 a Alto Hospicio, 10 a Pica-Matilla y 5 a Pozo Almonte. Tras la selección de los ganadores por comuna que será este miércoles 3 de diciembre, se definirán los triunfadores de la provincia del Tamarugal en competencia de Pica y Pozo Almonte y luego de la provincia de Iquique entre equipos de Iquique y Alto Hospicio, los ganadores de ambas provincias competirán en un partido final.
El campeonato, que comenzó a inicios de octubre, no sólo involucra competencia sino también actividades dirigidas a mejorar la calidad de vida a través de charlas sobre seguridad, vida saludable y cuidado de medio ambiente, contando para ello con la colaboración de nutricionistas, ingeniero ambiental y prevencionistas de riesgos.
Se trata de la segunda versión del campeonato y que tiene por finalidad fomentar el mejoramiento de calidad de vida. La actividad surge como una propuesta de la comunidad de Pica con la que desarrollan una mesa de trabajo donde se planteó hacer iniciativas deportivas.
A todo jugador se le ha entregado en cada partido una colación saludable. En la final, que se estima será realziada a mediados de mes, se destacará no sólo a los tres primeros equipos sino también al goleador del torneo, al arquero menos batido y al equipo fair play.
Quienes estén interesados en seguir el campeonato pueden hacerlo a través de la página web www.copacollahuasi.cl.
