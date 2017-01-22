Senador Fulvio Rossi asume responsabilidad total sobre contenido de Red Whatsapp

Luego de conocer de amenazas hacia algunos de los participantes de un grupo de conversación privado, y más allá del delito que constituye el publicar y divulgar conversaciones privadas, siento el deber de señalar lo siguiente:
Creamos un espacio de coordinación política para mejorar nuestro trabajo en la región que lamentablemente se desvirtuó.
Sí bien es cierto, al minuto de conocerse esta filtración, asumí la responsabilidad por mis dichos en aquella conversación privada, reconozco que no la supe cortar a tiempo.
Sería fácil deslindar la responsabilidad de ciertos dichos -que pudiesen ser ofensivos para alguna persona o un grupo de personas- en quienes los emitieron, sin embargo quiero asumir mi responsabilidad total y completa por ellos.
De la misma forma respecto a comentarios con lenguaje soez o impropio.
Finalmente, ofrezco mis excusas por cualquier dicho vertido por alguno o alguna de los participantes en esta conversación privada que pudiese haber ofendido a alguien y hago un llamado a terminar con el clima de polarización y odiosidad que se ha ido progresivamente instalando en nuestra región que en nada contribuye al desarrollo de la misma.
