SENCE Tarapacá certifica a más de 250 nuevos beneficiarios del programa Más Capaz

Además de apoyar a sus beneficiarios con herramientas que les permitan surgir junto a sus familias, el programa Más Capaz de Sence les entrega una certificación que hace válidos sus nuevos conocimientos para los ámbitos de trabajo y emprendimiento que ellos deseen alcanzar. Es así que la inversión efectuada por el Gobierno a través del programa Más Capaz en la región, durante la última semana llegó a $222.986.576.
Así lo recalcó el director regional de Sence, Claudio Espinosa Parra, quien además confirmó que esta última semana se certificó a 250 nuevos beneficiarios culminando con una masiva entrega en Alto Hospicio, donde más de 90 usuarios y usuarias se certificaron tras aprobar sus cursos de Maestros de Cocina, Cocina Nacional e Internacional, Operaciones básicas de pastelería y Servicio de manicure y pedicure.
Estas últimas capacitaciones tuvieron una inversión de $104.610.763 millones de pesos y fueron llevadas a cabo por la Otec Los Puquios. Así lo dijo el directivo regional de Sence, quien además sostuvo que “queremos destacar el compromiso de nuestros usuarios, y ante esto resaltar que más del 75% de nuestros egresados con mujeres de hasta 29 años que buscan implementar o seguir profesionalizando sus oficios y trabajos”, aseguró Claudio Espinosa.
Por su parte el seremi del Trabajo, Jaime Hip, destacó el trabajo que realiza Sence a través de las Otec (Organismos Técnicos de Capacitación) y explicó que el año 2016 tendrá un incremento en este tipo de cursos y beneficios, por lo que se doblarán los esfuerzos para llegar a más personas tanto a nivel regional como nacional.
Thank you for each of your effort on this site. Debby enjoys doing investigations and it’s obvious why. Almost all hear all relating to the dynamic ways you make worthwhile guidance via this web blog and therefore inspire participation from people on this point plus my princess is in fact understanding a great deal. Enjoy the rest of the year. You have been performing a terrific job.
I have fun with, lead to I found exactly what I was looking for. You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Wow, marvelous weblog structure! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog glance easy. The total glance of your web site is excellent, let alone the content material!
hello!,I really like your writing very so much! percentage we keep up a correspondence more approximately your post on AOL? I need an expert in this house to resolve my problem. May be that’s you! Having a look forward to peer you.
fantastic issues altogether, you just received a new reader. What would you suggest about your post that you just made some days in the past? Any certain?
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such excellent info being shared freely out there.
Good write-up, I am normal visitor of one¡¦s blog, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
I precisely needed to say thanks yet again. I’m not certain the things I would have done in the absence of those tips and hints provided by you relating to my field. It had been the horrifying dilemma for me, nevertheless taking note of the very skilled way you dealt with that took me to jump with delight. I am just happy for this advice and then expect you really know what an amazing job you were accomplishing training people using your web page. Probably you haven’t met any of us.
I was just searching for this information for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your web site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative websites in top of the list. Generally the top sites are full of garbage.
Somebody essentially help to make critically articles I might state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and so far? I amazed with the research you made to create this actual post extraordinary. Fantastic task!
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last few posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I think other site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and magnificent user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.
It’s an awesomeremarkableamazing articlepostpiece of writingparagraph fordesigned forin favor ofin support of all the internetwebonline userspeopleviewersvisitors; they will takegetobtain benefitadvantage from it I am sure.