Seremi de Salud de Tarapacá realiza capacitación a manipuladores de alimentos del Tambo Andino

Una importante instancia de educación para las personas que trabajarán manipulando alimentos durante el Tambo Andino, que comienza este viernes 12 de febrero a las 20:00 horas en el Diamante de Béisbol de Salvador Allende con Castro Ramos.
En dicho espacio funcionarios de la Seremi de Salud entregaron conceptos básicos para garantizar que no se origine un brote de Enfermedades Transmitidas por Alimentos (ETA) durante el desarrollo de la actividad.
En la charla estuvieron presentes más de cien personas, entre locatarios y manipuladores de alimentos, quienes escucharon atentamente las recomendaciones entregadas por las funcionarias de la Unidad de Control de Alimentos y del Departamento de Salud Pública.
“Nuestra intención, como lo hacemos todos los años antes de este tipo de eventos, es evitar los brotes de enfermedades transmitidas de alimentos y por lo mismo les planteamos a los manipuladores de alimentos que ellos deben ser nuestros aliados, ya que si cumplen con la normativa nos aseguramos que el público no contraiga alguna enfermedad”, señaló la Seremi Patricia Ramírez.
Por su parte, Laura Contreras, de la comunidad de Camiña y quien estará en el Tambo Andino vendiendo pan gourmet con productos de la zona, comentó que “es bueno que nos den estas charlas, porque así vamos aprendiendo. Yo soy banquetera, hice el curso y tengo mi certificación, pero es bueno porque a uno se le escapan algunas cosas y es muy útil para que la gente vaya aprendiendo sobre la manipulación de alimentos”.
En la actividad también estuvieron presentes funcionarios de ONEMI, quienes dieron a conocer las medidas de seguridad y prevención de riesgo que deben manejar los locatarios, siendo relevante que la locación del Tambo Andino se encuentra ubicada en zona de seguridad en caso de una emergencia.
I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours these days, but I never found any interesting article like yours. It¡¦s pretty price sufficient for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the net will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Definitely, what a great website and revealing posts, I definitely will bookmark your website.Best Regards!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one these days..
Thanks for another informative site. The place else could I am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal way? I have a undertaking that I’m simply now working on, and I’ve been at the look out for such info.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!
Helpful info. Lucky me I discovered your website by accident, and I’m stunned why this coincidence didn’t came about in advance! I bookmarked it.
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too fantastic. I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a tremendous site.
Hello there, I found your site via Google at the same time as looking for a related matter, your website got here up, it seems great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I was just searching for this information for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your web site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative websites in top of the list. Usually the top websites are full of garbage.
I simply desired to say thanks once again. I’m not certain what I would have tried in the absence of the actual concepts revealed by you relating to this situation. It absolutely was the fearsome matter in my position, however , looking at your specialized way you dealt with it took me to jump for delight. I will be happier for your guidance and as well , pray you really know what an amazing job you happen to be getting into training people today by way of your websites. Most likely you have never come across all of us.
I haven¡¦t checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hello there, I found your website by means of Google even as searching for a related subject, your web site got here up, it looks good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Great info and right to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thanks 🙂