Seremi de Tarapacá Francisco Prieto destaca logros alcanzado por su ministerio en Educación

El seremi de Educación, Francisco Prieto, destacó los principales logros de la cartera liderada por el Ministro Nicolás Eyzaguirre, en el contexto de la cuenta entregada por la Presidenta Michelle Bachelet.
“Los avances más relevantes tiene relación con las profundas transformaciones que se están articulando para que la educación de calidad, gratuita e inclusiva, se consagre como un derecho social garantizado por el Estado y deje de ser un bien de consuno como ocurre hoy”, señaló.
Recordó la Ley de Inclusión Escolar que terminará con el lucro, la selección y el copago o mensualidad, así como también la titularidad docente y bono de incentivo al retiro para profesores. “El paso a la titularidad beneficiará a 489 maestros de Tarapacá y la entrega de un bono de incentivo al retiro de 21,5 millones de pesos para profesores con 44 horas y entrega proporcional según horas de clases, favorecerá a 174 docentes de la región en el momento de tramitar su jubilación”, explicó.
También se refirió a la entrega de computadores para alumnos de 7º año básico de establecimientos municipalizados de la región. “Este beneficio, que forma parte del Fortalecimiento de la Educación Pública, se hará efectivo en el mes de septiembre y serán cerca de 973 los estudiantes favorecidos. Con ello la Presidenta Bachelet busca disminuir la brecha digital y aumentar los niveles de equidad. Esto se suma a la beca tecnológica Yo elijo mi PC de la JUNAEB, también impulsado por la Mandataria, que en la región entregó este 2015 un total de 392 equipos a alumnos de establecimientos municipalizados, que en total suman 1365 estudiantes”.
Igualmente -agregó la autoridad- este 2015 se destinaron 600 millones para remodelar la pintura de fachadas y muros interiores de 20 establecimientos públicos de la región con el Plan Pintura y a través del Programa de Acompañamiento y Acceso Efectivo a la Educación Superior (PACE) más de 400 alumnos de 3º y 4º medio de 8 liceos de la región recibirán -al alero de una Universidad del Estado- orientación vocacional, preparación y nivelación académica y acompañamiento psicosocial para la permanencia desde el 1er año de la Educación Superior.
También relevó la gratuidad en la Educación Superior a partir del 2016 y que estará dirigido al 60% de alumnos más vulnerables que estudien en universidades, institutos profesionales y centros de formación técnica del CRUCH, acreditados y sin fines de lucro.
