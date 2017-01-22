Síntomas para reconocer una depresión

La depresión es un trastorno del estado de ánimo, que se manifiesta como un proceso de abatimiento e infelicidad que puede ser transitorio o permanente. Muchas personas hablan de depresión, incluso muchos creen tenerla, lo que se ve incrementado por el hecho de que hoy en día se sobre diagnostica la depresión, o se diagnostica mal, llegando a tratarla en personas que sólo están tristes o atraviesan un momento delicado en su vida.
La depresión suele afectar a mucha gente a lo largo de su vida. Hay ciertos momentos en que podemos ser más vulnerables a ella, como en el caso de las mujeres embarazadas, debido a un proceso de duelo por la pérdida de un ser querido o bien por atravesar otros problemas, económicos, laborales, etc.
Si bien algún pequeño sentimiento depresivo es normal en alguna parte de nuestra vida, una depresión mayor es una condición seria que debe ser tratada. Es realmente un problema mental, cuando la vida del afectado es tomada y afectada en su totalidad por la depresión. Lo peor de todo es que incluso se lleva las ganas de ir en busca de un tratamiento.
Generalmente los depresivos terminan acudiendo en busca de ayuda por algún familiar, y lo más común es que acudan al médico de cabecera, que pocas veces reconoce los signos de la depresión. Si lo hacen, enseguida recomiendan ayuda psicológica o psiquiátrica, pero si no lo hacen la diagnostican mal, y el paciente puede ir de un lado a otro para descubrir qué le sucede.
Para ayudar a pacientes y médicos, un grupo de investigadores han creado una lista con los 5 síntomas característicos de la depresión:
1.- Sentimiento de tristeza y desgana acompañado de una autoestima baja. Esto conlleva una falta de energía e inapetencia al realizar acciones habituales, y dejadez. También puede producir un deterioro en las relaciones personales.
2.- Falta de apetito, que lleva al enfermo a bajar de peso.
3.- Trastornos del sueño, debido a los cuales la persona se despierta frecuentemente durante la noche o presenta problemas para conciliar el sueño.
4.- Falta de concentración y memoria
5.- Ideas relacionadas con la muerte que van desde no querer estar vivo, hasta planificar su propia muerte en los casos más agudos.
Estos son los cinco síntomas que evidencian una depresión que debe ser tratada como una enfermedad mental por un especialista, no por el médico de cabecera.
La depresión, para que sea tal, debe durar más de dos semanas, y puede alternar periodos de un bienestar relativo, con recaídas cada vez más prolongadas. Además conlleva que síntomas somáticos, es decir, presentan dolores y malestar que se achacan a otras enfermedades: dolores de cabeza, de espalda…
Causas de la depresión
Las causas aún no están muy claras, ni siquiera para los especialistas, pero sí hay varios factores que pueden incidir en la prevalencia de esta enfermedad.
Factores hereditarios: estudios realizados con familiares de personas tendentes a la depresión, muestra que dentro de una misma familia, se incrementan las posibilidades de padecerla.
Factores fisiológicos: la depresión se debe a ciertas alteraciones del sistema nervioso relacionadas con una deficiencia en la actuación de los neurotransmisores. Por eso, los medicamentos utilizados para tratarla, suelen ser estimuladores del sistema nervioso.
Factores sociales: una mala calidad de las relaciones con nuestros semejantes, puede crear un sentimiento de soledad que se convierta en depresión.
Factores físicos: la prevalencia de depresión aumenta en aquellos países que reciben poca irradiación solar.
