Superintendencia emite instructivo que impide sancionar a estudiantes por no contar con textos escolares

En un oficio enviado a los sostenedores, para prevenir eventuales sanciones a estudiantes por no contar con textos escolares, emitió la Superintendencia de Educación, ad portas del inicio del período de clases 2016. Las exigencias están en directa sintonía con la Ley de Inclusión, en orden a que ningún alumno puede ser sancionado ni excluido del proceso educativo por no contar con textos adicionales a los que entrega anualmente en forma gratuita el Mineduc.
Sobre este punto, el documento señala textualmente que “el que el estudiante no cuente con algún texto (escolar, complementario o adicional) no podrá ser fundamento para la aplicación de ningún tipo de medida disciplinaria ni condicionar el ingreso o permanencia en el establecimiento educacional, o establecer algún tipo de restricción al pleno ejercicio del derecho de educación”.
17 millones
El Mineduc cada año distribuye más de 17 millones de textos escolares en forma gratuita a todos los alumnos y alumnas de establecimientos municipales y particulares subvencionados. Asimismo, entrega textos complementarios gratuitos –dependiendo el curso- como atlas, diccionarios, antologías, libros de literatura y de divulgación científica, pertinentes para el año escolar.
En tal sentido la Directora Regional (S) de la Superintendencia de Tarapacá, Ximena Acevedo Bustamante, indicó que “lo relevante, en esta oportunidad, es que para garantizar este derecho se incorporó en la normativa que los niños y niñas son los dueños de los textos escolares, son de su propiedad, y por lo tanto, los establecimientos tienen la obligación de entregárselos”. Asimismo, explicó que para asegurar esa entrega, los directores y directoras, deberán firmar un acta, como instrumento de prueba y control; lo que será fiscalizado por la Superintendencia Regional.
Simultáneamente, el oficio precisa que si el establecimiento educacional decide solicitar un texto adicional a los que entrega el Ministerio de Educación de manera gratuita, la adquisición de éste es voluntaria debiendo el establecimiento educacional adecuar la actividad pedagógica que los requiera, de manera que la falta de este material no constituya un obstáculo para el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje de los estudiantes.
Por otra parte, agregó la autoridad local que “lo que no tiene justificación, tal como lo hemos visto en años anteriores, es que se solicite a los padres y apoderados la adquisición de un texto igual al del Mineduc, solo porque tiene una portada distinta o una página más”.
Ante eventuales irregularidades, los afectados deben exponer la situación ante el colegio y, si no son escuchados, pueden hacer las denuncias respectivas ante la Superintendencia de Educación.
