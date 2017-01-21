Tarapacá: Fiscalizan a farmacias por nuevo reglamento de Ley de Fármacos

El Ministerio de Salud a través del nuevo Reglamento de la Ley de 20.724 (Ley de Fármacos) está garantizando a la población el acceso a medicamentos de calidad comprobada y que se utilicen racionalmente. En este contexto, la Seremi de Salud de Tarapacá fiscalizó las farmacias del centro de Iquique para supervisar el cumplimiento de la normativa.
Así lo explicó la Seremi de Salud, Patricia Ramírez, quien declaró que “lo que busca este reglamento es proteger la salud de las personas y que los fármacos no se conviertan en una meta de mercado, dejando totalmente prohibido el incentivo a los vendedores de farmacias por vender una marca específica de medicamento. Lo importante es que tenemos la facultad de fiscalizar los contratos, liquidaciones de sueldo y los sistemas computacionales de las farmacias para identificar si existe algún tipo de incentivo para que los químicos farmacéuticos estén vendiendo un medicamento solamente por su marca”.
Junto con lo anterior, Ramírez señaló que con el nuevo reglamento los usuarios pueden exigir el listado de precios de medicamentos en las farmacias, teniendo la posibilidad de comparar entre los productos “de marca”, genéricos y bioequivalentes.
Agregó que “las personas pueden pedir al médico que en la receta incluya el medicamento genérico además de el “nombre de fantasía” para así tener la opción de comprar el que sea más conveniente para el bolsillo de cada paciente”.
Finalmente, la Seremi informó que como autoridad sanitaria de la región “hemos cursado sumarios sanitarios en farmacias donde no tienen todos los medicamentos que deben tener a disposición de los usuarios de acuerdo al petitorio mínimo y si no están disponibles, los usuarios pueden dejar un reclamo en el libro de reclamos de las farmacias, los cuales nosotros también fiscalizamos. El listado de estos medicamentos debe estar disponible con sus precios en caso de quien compra lo solicite”.
Hey rather cool internet web-site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your internet site and take the feeds also’I’m happy to uncover numerous beneficial details right here inside the submit, we will need develop far more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
Magnificent website. Plenty of helpful info here. I am sending it to a few friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you for your effort!
I¡¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i¡¦m glad to convey that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I such a lot for sure will make sure to do not disregard this site and give it a glance on a continuing basis.
I’ve been browsing online greater than three hours lately, but I by no means found any interesting article like yours. It¡¦s pretty value sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the web will likely be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Of course, what a magnificent blog and informative posts, I surely will bookmark your website.Best Regards!
Thanks , I have recently been looking for information about this topic for a while and yours is the best I’ve found out so far. However, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you positive in regards to the supply?
I enjoy you because of your own efforts on this web site. My niece loves conducting research and it’s really easy to understand why. All of us know all of the lively medium you convey both interesting and useful suggestions on the website and boost participation from other ones about this area and our favorite simple princess is understanding a lot of things. Take pleasure in the rest of the year. You have been doing a glorious job.
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site 🙂
These are reallyactuallyin facttrulygenuinely greatenormousimpressivewonderfulfantastic ideas in regardingconcerningabouton the topic of blogging. You have touched some nicepleasantgoodfastidious pointsfactorsthings here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Hi Good Day to You, I just checking the blog to discover an stimulus or else an attractive topic. Good topic, thank you for sharing. Julien