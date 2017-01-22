Te Deum: Salesianos tarapaqueños celebran bicentenario de San Juan Bosco

El domingo 16 de agosto se celebrará el bicentenario del nacimiento de San Juan Bosco, padre y maestro de la juventud, en un camino iniciado en el 2009 con la peregrinación mundial de la reliquia del santo italiano.
“Alegría, estudio y piedad: es el mejor programa para hacerte feliz y que más beneficiará tu alma”, frase que resume la impronta de San Juan Bosco, quien nació el 16 de agosto de 1815 en Italia, en un pequeño caserío de Castelnuovo D’Asti en el Piamonte, donde siendo todavía niño, la muerte de su padre le hizo experimentar el dolor de tantos pobres huérfanos de los que se hará padre cariñoso, encontrando en su madre, “Mamá Margarita”, un ejemplo de vida cristiana que incidió profundamente en su ánimo.
En este contexto es que la Congregación Salesiana de Tarapacá está de fiesta al conmemorarse 200 años del natalicio de San Juan Bosco, y para celebrarlo invitan a la comunidad iquiqueña a acompañarles en un Te Deum a realizarse este viernes 14 de agosto en la Catedral de Iquique.
Como testigos de la obra de la congregación en la región, la familia salesiana de la diócesis invita a la comunidad iquiqueña a que les acompañen en el oficio cívico religioso que comenzará a las 18:00 horas.
En tanto en el marco de la misma celebración, la comunidad de la Parroquia Nuestra Señora de la Paz de Alto Hospicio conmemorará el bicentenario de San Juan Bosco con una eucaristía el domingo 16 de agosto a las 11:30 horas.
Francisco
El Papa Francisco también ha dedicado palabras de gratitud hacia Don Bosco y la familia Salesiana, por su permanente apoyo y vocación hacia la juventud, impulsando y aportando a la educación fundamentada en valores de Jesucristo.
“Está viva en la Iglesia la memoria de san Juan Bosco, en cuanto fundador de la Congregación salesiana, de las Hijas de María Auxiliadora, de la Asociación de los Salesianos Cooperadores y de la Asociación de María Auxiliadora, y como padre de la Familia Salesiana de hoy. También está viva en la Iglesia su memoria como santo educador y pastor de los jóvenes, que ha abierto un camino de santidad juvenil, que ha ofrecido un método de educación que es al mismo tiempo una espiritualidad, que ha recibido del Espíritu Santo un carisma para los tiempos modernos”.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
you’re in reality a just right webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you have done a magnificent process on this topic!
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the theme and found most folks will go along with with your blog.
I would like to show thanks to you for rescuing me from this particular dilemma. After searching throughout the the web and finding recommendations that were not pleasant, I was thinking my entire life was done. Living devoid of the solutions to the issues you’ve sorted out by way of your main write-up is a critical case, as well as ones which may have in a negative way affected my career if I hadn’t discovered the website. Your good capability and kindness in controlling the whole thing was very helpful. I’m not sure what I would have done if I had not come across such a step like this. I’m able to at this time look ahead to my future. Thanks a lot so much for the high quality and amazing help. I will not think twice to endorse the blog to anybody who desires guidelines on this subject matter.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
magnificent submit, very informative. I ponder why the other experts of this sector don’t understand this. You must continue your writing. I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
I have recently started a web site, the information you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Right nowCurrentlyAt this time it seemssoundslooksappears like BlogEngineMovable TypeDrupalExpression EngineWordpress is the besttoppreferred blogging platform out thereavailable right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’reyou are using on your blog?