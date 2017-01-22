Teletón llama a prevenir accidentes en playas y piscinas

Un mal piquero o una acción imprudente en playas y piscinas, puede causar daños motores o lesiones cerebrales que derivan en alguna discapacidad.
Un accidente en playas y piscinas puede causar daños permanentes en la movilidad de una persona, y muchos de ellos se pueden evitar tomando mínimas precauciones.
En Chile, hay más de dos millones de personas con algún tipo de discapacidad y se estima que casi el 8% de ellas ha sufrido algún tipo de accidente. Sólo los Institutos Teletón reciben unos 15 a 20 casos al año derivados de accidentes en piscinas, playas o ríos.
El Director Regional de Teletón Iquique, Doctor Julio Volenski, señala que “más allá de los números, lo importante es considerar que un mal piquero o un episodio de asfixia por inmersión, puede cambiar la vida de una persona y su familia”.
En efecto, explica que un mal piquero puede producir lesiones en la columna que pueden derivar en paraplejia (parálisis de la parte inferior del cuerpo) y cuadraplejia (parálisis total o parcial de brazos y piernas) o pérdida parcial de la movilidad. Igualmente las lesiones en la cabeza pueden generar daño cerebral, pérdida de habilidades motoras, problemas de lenguaje, entre otras. Por su parte, la asfixia por inmersión puede producir daño neurológico.
Por eso, según el doctor, “la recomendación es bien simple: no tirarse piqueros” pues se trata de accidentes que a diferencia de otros, se pueden prevenir.
Agrega que es relevante nunca dejar solos a los niños alrededor de la piscina y tener una reja de al menos un metro y medio de altura. En el caso de los adultos, nunca bañarse bajo los efectos del alcohol, no correr alrededor de la piscina, no ejecutar juegos bruscos dentro del agua, no tirarse clavados desde la altura.
Si la persona ya se accidentó, indica que es importante no moverlo hasta inmovilizar el cuello por si se ha producido una fractura. Siempre moverlo en bloque entre varias personas y tranquilizarlo hasta que llegue la ayuda.
Para prevenir accidentes en playas y piscinas:
• No correr por el borde de la piscina.
• No bañarse en lugares prohibidos o cuando se indique bandera roja.
• No bañarse en zonas establecidas para deportes acuáticos o de navegación.
• No bañarse bajo los efectos del alcohol.
• No tirarse piqueros.
• Evitar juegos bruscos en playas y piscinas.
• Evitar realizar saltos desde alturas como árboles, miradores, roqueríos, etc.
• Usar chalecos salvavidas durante la navegación.
• Los niños siempre deben estar acompañados por una persona adulta en playas y piscinas.
• Instalar rejas o protecciones alrededor de las piscinas para controlar el ingreso de los niños.
Si la persona ya se accidentó:
• No mover al accidentado hasta inmovilizar el cuello. Si esta inconsciente asumir que puede tener fractura cervical hasta que se demuestre lo contrario.
• Siempre moverlo en bloque entre varias personas.
• Tranquilizarlo acompañándolo.
• Darle la información relevante. Es decir, qué se está haciendo, dónde irá etc. No corresponde emitir opiniones de diagnóstico al paciente en ese momento.
I’m still learning from you, but I’m making my way to the top as well. I certainly liked reading all that is posted on your website.Keep the posts coming. I enjoyed it!
Needed to post you one little bit of observation to finally thank you very much yet again on the great pointers you have documented on this site. It’s particularly generous with people like you to provide extensively all that many individuals would have marketed for an electronic book in order to make some bucks for their own end, specifically since you might have tried it in case you wanted. Those concepts in addition worked to be a fantastic way to realize that other people have similar dreams the same as my personal own to realize a great deal more in terms of this matter. I’m sure there are many more pleasurable periods in the future for individuals that scan through your blog.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
There is clearly a bunch to realize about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Hello. fantastic job. I did not imagine this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!
Great amazing things here. I am very glad to look your post. Thank you a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
I have been examinating out many of your stories and i can state clever stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your site.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I’m hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own blog now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.
It’s awesomeremarkableamazing to visitgo to seepay a visitpay a quick visit this websiteweb sitesiteweb page and reading the views of all friendsmatescolleagues regardingconcerningabouton the topic of this articlepostpiece of writingparagraph, while I am also keeneagerzealous of getting experienceknowledgefamiliarityknow-how.