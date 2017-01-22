Teletón llama a prevenir accidentes en playas y piscinas

Un mal piquero o una acción imprudente en playas y piscinas, puede causar daños motores o lesiones cerebrales que derivan en alguna discapacidad.

Un accidente en playas y piscinas puede causar daños permanentes en la movilidad de una persona, y muchos de ellos se pueden evitar tomando mínimas precauciones.

En Chile, hay más de dos millones de personas con algún tipo de discapacidad y se estima que casi el 8% de ellas ha sufrido algún tipo de accidente. Sólo los Institutos Teletón reciben unos 15 a 20 casos al año derivados de accidentes en piscinas, playas o ríos.

El Director Regional de Teletón Iquique, Doctor Julio Volenski, señala que “más allá de los números, lo importante es considerar que un mal piquero o un episodio de asfixia por inmersión, puede cambiar la vida de una persona y su familia”.

En efecto, explica que un mal piquero puede producir lesiones en la columna que pueden derivar en paraplejia (parálisis de la parte inferior del cuerpo) y cuadraplejia (parálisis total o parcial de brazos y piernas) o pérdida parcial de la movilidad. Igualmente las lesiones en la cabeza pueden generar daño cerebral, pérdida de habilidades motoras, problemas de lenguaje, entre otras. Por su parte, la asfixia por inmersión puede producir daño neurológico.

Por eso, según el doctor, “la recomendación es bien simple: no tirarse piqueros” pues se trata de accidentes que a diferencia de otros, se pueden prevenir.

Agrega que es relevante nunca dejar solos a los niños alrededor de la piscina y tener una reja de al menos un metro y medio de altura. En el caso de los adultos, nunca bañarse bajo los efectos del alcohol, no correr alrededor de la piscina, no ejecutar juegos bruscos dentro del agua, no tirarse clavados desde la altura.

Si la persona ya se accidentó, indica que es importante no moverlo hasta inmovilizar el cuello por si se ha producido una fractura. Siempre moverlo en bloque entre varias personas y tranquilizarlo hasta que llegue la ayuda.

Para prevenir accidentes en playas y piscinas:

• No correr por el borde de la piscina.

• No bañarse en lugares prohibidos o cuando se indique bandera roja.

• No bañarse en zonas establecidas para deportes acuáticos o de navegación.

• No bañarse bajo los efectos del alcohol.

• No tirarse piqueros.

• Evitar juegos bruscos en playas y piscinas.

• Evitar realizar saltos desde alturas como árboles, miradores, roqueríos, etc.

• Usar chalecos salvavidas durante la navegación.

• Los niños siempre deben estar acompañados por una persona adulta en playas y piscinas.

• Instalar rejas o protecciones alrededor de las piscinas para controlar el ingreso de los niños.

Si la persona ya se accidentó:

• No mover al accidentado hasta inmovilizar el cuello. Si esta inconsciente asumir que puede tener fractura cervical hasta que se demuestre lo contrario.

• Siempre moverlo en bloque entre varias personas.

• Tranquilizarlo acompañándolo.

• Darle la información relevante. Es decir, qué se está haciendo, dónde irá etc. No corresponde emitir opiniones de diagnóstico al paciente en ese momento.